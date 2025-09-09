  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Finestrat
  4. Apartment in a new building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca

Apartment in a new building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca

Finestrat, Spain
from
$353,168
;
36
Leave a request
ID: 27695
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Village
    Finestrat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2 Bedroom Apartments with Stunning Mediterranean Views in Finestrat

Located in Finestrat, one of the most tranquil and high-demand areas on the Costa Blanca, these luxury apartments offer a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty, golf courses, and Mediterranean beaches. This coastal town combines mountain charm with sea proximity and enjoys over 320 days of sunshine annually.

Amenities are easily accessible, the nearest local services begin just 0.5 km away, including shops, cafes, and restaurants. Finestrat town center is 1.2 km away, and Puig Campana Golf can be reached in 3.6 km. Benidorm and its vibrant beach scene are only 4.7 km away, while the beautiful Playa de Poniente is 5.1 km. Villajoyosa lies 9.6 km away, with Alicante city at 39.8 km, and Alicante International Airport just 53.4 km from the property, ensuring seamless travel connections.

The residential community is thoughtfully designed across three low-rise blocks, each with 33 apartments, offering a total of 99 homes. The complex features three separate pool areas, landscaped green zones, a children's play space, calisthenics area, padel court, and on-site parking creating a vibrant and active yet serene environment.

These elegant apartments for sale in Finestrat are offered in three layouts: ground-floor units starting from 87.54 sqm, second-floor apartments from 98.02 sqm with terraces, and spacious top-floor models with 153.79 sqm including a private solarium. All homes include 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, enjoy abundant natural light, and are equipped with advanced soundproofing and climate control systems. Each property boasts panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Benidorm skyline from both indoor and outdoor living areas.


ALC-01081

Location on the map

Finestrat, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,25M
Apartment building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante
el Verger, Spain
from
$260,167
Residential complex Eden Beach
La Mata, Spain
from
$314,172
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$493,259
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
la Nucia, Spain
from
$361,409
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$353,168
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Show all Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Apartment building Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,32M
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 4
Apartments in Complex with Rich Amenities in Prestigious Location in Fuengirola The apartments are in Fuengirola, a tourist resort located between the other famous towns of Benalmadena and Mijas. Fuengirola is home to all amenities including bars, sports centers, nightclubs, and restaurants.…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Show all Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$1,21M
The year of construction 2027
Properties in a Natural Location of Mijas Malaga This complex is in Mijas, in the neighborhood of Cerrado del Águila in Mijas is an elegant residential and golf resort set in rolling hills just a short distance from the Mediterranean coast. The centerpiece is a beautifully designed 9-hole go…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$794,629
The year of construction 2027
Apartments With Solariums and Infinity Pool in San Pedro de Alcántara San Pedro de Alcántara is one of Marbella’s most authentic and welcoming areas, combining the charm of a traditional Andalusian town with the convenience of modern living. Its lively center, wide avenues, and proximity to …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications