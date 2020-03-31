  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Allonbay Urban

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
$292,421
$933,282/m²
6
ID: 26676
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Spain
  State
    Valencian Community
  Town
    la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

Discover Villajoyosa in our new residential complex located in the heart of the city, just a few steps from the central beach. Here you will find apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, offering sea views and central convenience.

The complex features new apartments, duplexes and penthouses built using high-quality materials such as thermal insulation, aerothermal energy and air conditioning. Each residence is equipped with fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms. The unsurpassed design is complemented by spacious terraces, which offer magnificent sea views. All elegant white apartment buildings have just six floors and are surrounded by extensive green areas, offering one to four bedrooms with spacious living spaces.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 58.0
Price per m², USD 5,042
Apartment price, USD 292,421
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 82.0
Price per m², USD 5,994
Apartment price, USD 491,479
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 90.0 – 127.0
Price per m², USD 7,349 – 7,438
Apartment price, USD 669,398 – 933,282

Location on the map

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Developer news

31.03.2020
«To buy an apartment or a house, you need to have an account with a local bank». What difficulties one can face when buying real estate in Spain
04.03.2020
«It’s possible to purchase a two-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea on the Costa Blanca for a hundred thousand euros». Expert on buying property in Spain
All news
