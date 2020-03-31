Residential complex Allonbay Urban

Discover Villajoyosa in our new residential complex located in the heart of the city, just a few steps from the central beach. Here you will find apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, offering sea views and central convenience.

The complex features new apartments, duplexes and penthouses built using high-quality materials such as thermal insulation, aerothermal energy and air conditioning. Each residence is equipped with fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms. The unsurpassed design is complemented by spacious terraces, which offer magnificent sea views. All elegant white apartment buildings have just six floors and are surrounded by extensive green areas, offering one to four bedrooms with spacious living spaces.