Apartment in a new building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada

2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada

Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars, sports facilities, and scenic promenades, making it ideal for both holidaymakers and year-round residents.

Apartments for sale in Pilar de la Horadada are located 0.25 km from the beach, 0.3 km from local restaurants and beach bars, 0.8 km from the supermarket, 4 km from the center of Pilar de la Horadada, 9 km from Lo Romero Golf, 14 km from Torrevieja, 45 km from Murcia Aiport, and 74 km from Alicante Airport.

This boutique development of 24 exclusive tourist apartments offers landscaped gardens, a communal swimming pool, a reception area, and a social lounge. The secure gated community is designed for comfort, privacy, and leisure, all within a serene seaside setting.

Each apartment features a contemporary design with open-plan living spaces, high-quality finishes, and large terraces offering panoramic sea views. Apartments come fully furnished with fitted kitchens, integrated appliances, air conditioning, a garage, and storage. Interiors maximize natural light and create a relaxing coastal atmosphere.

ALC-01117