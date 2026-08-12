The province of Alicante is considered one of the driest places in Spain. This is due not only to the low amount of precipitation (250–450 mm with the norm of 650 mm), but also to the huge number of sunny days per year – 290–310 days. However, this does not prevent Alicante from receiving millions of tourists every year. The main magnet for them is the long coastline.

Features of Purchasing New Builds in Alicante

Properties in Alicante from the developer is designed to suit the Mediterranean climate and strict EU standards. The property is often sold out at the excavation stage.

Advantages of buying a new home in Alicante:

Energy efficiency. Class A/B buildings are equipped with solar panels and water and electricity consumption control systems.

Class A/B buildings are equipped with solar panels and water and electricity consumption control systems. Modern conveniences. New residential complexes in Alicante are equipped with swimming pools, gyms and co-working spaces.

New residential complexes in Alicante are equipped with swimming pools, gyms and co-working spaces. Investment return. Rent in the provinces brings 5-8% per annum thanks to the tourist flow.

Rent in the provinces brings 5-8% per annum thanks to the tourist flow. Personalization. Possibility to choose finishing and layout at the construction stage.

Possibility to choose finishing and layout at the construction stage. Legal protection. Bank guarantees ensure the return of funds in the event of failure to meet construction deadlines, according to the Spanish law Ley 38/1999.

Prices for New Residential Complexes in Alicante

The average price per square metre in a new building in Alicante is €1,942, which is lower than in Catalonia (€4,344) or Malaga (€2,229). Buy a house in Alicante at the construction stage or you can buy an apartment in various municipalities of the province – this will cost 15–25% less than buying a finished property.

Average property prices in the province of Alicante:

District/Municipality Property type Average area (sq.m) Average price per sq.m (€) Estimated total cost (€) Gran Alacant Apartments (2-3 bedrooms) 70–120 2000–3000 140,000–360,000 Finestrat Villas, townhouses 100–200 2200–3500 220,000–700,000 Playa de San Juan Apartments (2-3 bedrooms) 80–130 2500–4000 200,000–520,000 Torrevieja Apartments (1-2 bedrooms) 50–90 1500–2500 75,000–225,000

Alicante Areas for Buying a New Home for Living and Investment

The province of Alicante offers a variety of locations to buy off-plan property in Alicante, from upmarket coastal areas to quiet suburbs. Here are the most popular areas:

Playa de San Juan (Alicante city). The best beach on the Costa Blanca, with projects such as Hoyo 1, next to the golf course. Apartments from €250,000 per 100 sq.m. attract investors with yields of up to 7% on rentals.

The best beach on the Costa Blanca, with projects such as Hoyo 1, next to the golf course. Apartments from €250,000 per 100 sq.m. attract investors with yields of up to 7% on rentals. Finestrat. Situated 10km from Benidorm, Camporrosso Village and Seascape Resort offer villas and townhouses from €300,000, with sea and mountain views. The area is popular with expats from Northern Europe.

Situated 10km from Benidorm, Camporrosso Village and Seascape Resort offer villas and townhouses from €300,000, with sea and mountain views. The area is popular with expats from Northern Europe. Gran Alacant (Santa Pola). A coastal area with projects such as Amara, where apartments start from €220,000 per 80 sq.m. The proximity to Alicante airport (10 km) makes it ideal for rentals.

A coastal area with projects such as Amara, where apartments start from €220,000 per 80 sq.m. The proximity to Alicante airport (10 km) makes it ideal for rentals. Torrevieja . A resort town with affordable real estate. Alegria Residencial XXI offers apartments from €112,700 for 70 sq.m., 200 m from the sea, with swimming pools and spa.

. A resort town with affordable real estate. Alegria Residencial XXI offers apartments from €112,700 for 70 sq.m., 200 m from the sea, with swimming pools and spa. Vistahermosa (Alicante city). An upmarket residential area with projects such as Habitat Peña Alta, where townhouses start from €270,000 per 120 sqm. Popular with families due to its schools and parks.