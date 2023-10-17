Guardamar del Segura, Spain

from €249,000

Completion date: 2023

A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind. Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces. Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dreams House, bring to life. Innovative and versatile Co-working & Coffe corner, right under your home, allows you to have a dedicate and independent area for work separate from you living space, so you can optimize your productivity. Enjoy all year-round the Mediterranean Lifestyle in a property ideal for digital nomads, as a vacation home or as an investment for rental purposes. A Mini-golf course for endless entertainment for all ages is also a great benefit. Great Location in El Raso urbanization, very close to BLUE FLAG beaches at Guardamar and the Laguna La Mata nature reserve salt lake. Service of all kinds nearby, supermarket, restaurant, and fresh produces private & public schools (both local and international bilingual) Residential amenities: Gated complex Community Pool and landscaped areas Private Reception and Co-working area 24 hour Coffee Corner Smart Post-Office Premium Spa & Fitness Center to be enjoyed all year-round Electric Car Charger Mini Golf area Children's playground on the premises. High-speed fiber-optic internet Apartment includes: To choose apartments from 78.37 mts2 or 80.30 mts2 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathrooms Fully equipped Kitchen with appliances High ceiling with panoramic windows. Large terraces from 19 mts2 to 56 mts2. Living Room Underground parking A-Energy Certificate (Minimal electricity consumption) Solar panels and energy-efficient solutions achieve Class A energy efficiency. Timelines: Construction begins in the second quarter of 2023, completion of phase 1 (buildings 1 and 2, pool, co-working space, spa, and parking) in the IV quarter of 2024. Book your Virtual Tour NOW! Prices, Terms & Conditions: Apartments from €249,000 to €319,000 plus VAT, parking included. Reserve & deposit: 10,000€ 1ST. Payment: 50% Balance: 50% upon completion of construction Please find about a mortgage of up to 20 years migh be available Reservations can be place by the initial deposit of 10.000€ payment on-line, 40% upon start of construction and 60% on delivery. Your reservation is refundable for the first month after placing it. Your purchase is protected by BANK GUARANTEE LOCATION: La Marina is located just 40 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche. CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year. QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices. Book your Virtual Tour NOW. If you have any questions, reach out to us on WhatsApp +34618871478