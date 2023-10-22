  1. Realting.com
Playa Flamenca I, Spain
from
€340,000
Area 104–159 m²
5 properties 5
Completion date: 2023
Location: Oriuela Costa / Playa Flamenca  Cost: from 340.000 € Date of delivery of the facility: August, October, November 2023   Playa Flamenca residential complex is located in the municipality of Oriuela Costa in the eponymous area of Playa Flamenca.   The complex consists of several phases of construction. 1 and 2 phases are completed and sold out. Currently, construction of phase 3 is underway, which will be completed in November 2023.    The complex includes apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms ranging in size from 102 m2.   Complex infrastructure: The complex resembles a Central European village with open natural spaces, hiking and cycling paths. Large common areas with pools, a seating area, hot tubs and a water area. Glazed gym with panoramic views and Finnish sauna.   Area infrastructure: The complex is located 700 meters from Playa Flamenca Beach and a well-groomed beautiful promenade. The area is very developed - 1 km away is the shopping center Zena Boulevard - this is an open-air shopping center with more than 150 shops and a wide selection of entertainment and restaurants with all amenities, and 200 meters from the apartment is the Merkadon store. Within walking distance, a fitness club, a leisure center for adults and children, beauty salons, and bank branches. Three champion golf courses are 3 km away, including the stunning Villamartin field, which hosts the Mediterranean Open. Public Secondary School and Kindergarten 1 km away and a private British school is a 10-minute drive away.   For rent of apartments in high season: 180 - 200 € / night   The Costa Blanca has the longest tourist season on the entire Mediterranean coast of Spain.    The start of the high season at the Costa Blanca begins in the second half of June. In July, the air begins to warm up to + 30, and the sea to + 26. The peak of the season falls on July and August. At this time, the maximum number of vacationers and excellent weather.  The end of the high tourist season on the Costa Blanca is October, at this time the air temperature is + 26 + 28, water + 25.    In the spring, from April to May, the perfect weather for outdoor activities and travel on the Costa Blanca. At this time, it is already warm enough, but not too hot, on the beaches you can sunbathe, but the water in the sea is still cool for swimming.   
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
€249,000
Completion date: 2023
A Premium Location, with private community and apartments built with comfort in mind.  Incomparable state-of-the-art and contemporary wave-like façade with elegant balconies-terraces.  Luxury apartments with high finishing that bring attentions to every detail and makes your Spanish Dreams House, bring to life. Innovative and versatile Co-working  & Coffe corner, right under your home, allows you to have a dedicate and independent area for work separate from you living space, so you can optimize your productivity.  Enjoy all year-round the Mediterranean Lifestyle in a property ideal for digital nomads, as a vacation home or as an investment for rental purposes.     A Mini-golf course for endless entertainment for all ages is also a great benefit. Great Location in El Raso urbanization, very close to BLUE FLAG beaches at Guardamar and the Laguna La Mata nature reserve salt lake. Service of all kinds nearby, supermarket, restaurant, and fresh produces private & public schools (both local and international bilingual)   Residential amenities:   Gated complex Community Pool and landscaped areas Private Reception and Co-working area 24 hour Coffee Corner Smart Post-Office Premium Spa  & Fitness Center to be enjoyed all year-round Electric Car Charger Mini Golf area Children's playground on the premises. High-speed fiber-optic internet     Apartment includes: To choose apartments from 78.37 mts2 or 80.30 mts2 2 Bedroom + 2 Bathrooms Fully equipped Kitchen with appliances High ceiling with panoramic windows. Large terraces from 19 mts2 to 56 mts2. Living Room Underground parking A-Energy Certificate (Minimal electricity consumption) Solar panels and energy-efficient solutions achieve Class A energy efficiency.   Timelines: Construction begins in the second quarter of 2023, completion of phase 1 (buildings 1 and 2, pool, co-working space, spa, and parking) in the IV quarter of 2024. Book your Virtual Tour NOW! Prices, Terms & Conditions: Apartments from €249,000 to €319,000 plus VAT, parking included. Reserve & deposit:     10,000€ 1ST. Payment:              50% Balance:                      50% upon completion of construction   Please find about a mortgage of up to 20 years migh be available Reservations can be place by the initial deposit of 10.000€ payment on-line, 40% upon start of construction and 60% on delivery. Your reservation is refundable for the first month after placing it. Your purchase is protected by BANK GUARANTEE LOCATION: La Marina is located just 40 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche. CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year. QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices. Book your Virtual Tour NOW.  If you have any questions, reach out to us on WhatsApp +34618871478
Orihuela, Spain
from
€195,000
Completion date: 2023
Got that terrace feeling?  AMANECER X integrates luxury and functionality in an inspiring concept, characterized by shapes, use of high quality materials, with different textures and excellent finished. Located at Orihuela Costa, a very peaceful area, surrounding by groves and wooded areas 2 BD + 2 BT with gorgeous interior design and fully furnish.  Parking and Storage included – Completion Date:  July 2024  Pre-reservation just start. AMANECER X, a deluxe residential complex of 108 apartments, build on a plot of 5.000 mts of landscaped and well-kept areas, surrounding a community swimming pool and rest areas.  Also there is gym, sauna & Jacuzzi,, as well as kid playground area. PentHouses with a great terrace and solarium, and private lift. Prices: (price list updated weekly) Corners start from 205.000€ + IVA Centres start from 195.000€ + IVA (notary and  property registration not included) Turn in key:  July 2024 PRE-RESERVATION OPEN FOR BLOCK 1 & 2:   10.000€  Payment Terms & Conditions: To reserve:                  10:000€ 30 days from reserve:  20% + IVA 60 days from reserve:  20% + IVA Notary signature:  balance + IVA Apartments on BLOCK 1 & 2 are oriented toward morning sun Furniture Pack include:  (Furnish is an Specila Promo until March 31, 2023) 1.    Air Conditioning installation and machinery from LG or Hisense 2.    Air thermic Water heater 3.    Inside & outside lighting pack 4.    All Kitchen appliances, iron, coffee machine, toaster and kitchen utensils 5.    Salon and dinning furniture and Smart TV 6.    Electrical shutters with remote control on all windows 7.    Wall decorations, rollable curtains and lamps 8.    Bedsheets & towels HIGH QUALITY FINISHINGS: Armored access door to the property Kitchen furniture Included panelled appliances, refrigerator, Oven, induction hob, extractor fan, dishwasher Bathroom furniture & screen showers Built-in wardrobes with sliding doors and drawers Private underfloor garage for 1 car Area services and amenities:   5 minutes walk: parks, supermarket, and bus stop 15 minutes walk:  Restaurants  5 minutes by car:  Golf Camp, Beaches, maritime promenades and beach bars 10 minutes by car:  La Zenia Boulevard Mall LOCATION: 40 min driving from Alicante International Airport, and 1 ½, from Valencia International Airport.  Distance from main cities, are 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona.   CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, weather in La Costa Blanca, is sunny and mild, all year round. COST OF LIVING: significantly more affordable compared, to larger cities like Barcelona or Madrid, for example, where the standard is at least 31% higher in terms of consumer prices. Services close by: supermarket, schools, medical care, gold sandy beaches, bakery, restaurants and much more Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers. Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated. We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas: NIE procedures Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank Apply for electricity, water and internet services Furnishing your new home Buying a car Car insurance Health insurance Cleaning and maintenance services Remodeling services, and much more Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more…   The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties  
