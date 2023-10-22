Orihuela, Spain

from €195,000

Completion date: 2023

Got that terrace feeling? AMANECER X integrates luxury and functionality in an inspiring concept, characterized by shapes, use of high quality materials, with different textures and excellent finished. Located at Orihuela Costa, a very peaceful area, surrounding by groves and wooded areas 2 BD + 2 BT with gorgeous interior design and fully furnish. Parking and Storage included – Completion Date: July 2024 Pre-reservation just start. AMANECER X, a deluxe residential complex of 108 apartments, build on a plot of 5.000 mts of landscaped and well-kept areas, surrounding a community swimming pool and rest areas. Also there is gym, sauna & Jacuzzi,, as well as kid playground area. PentHouses with a great terrace and solarium, and private lift. Prices: (price list updated weekly) Corners start from 205.000€ + IVA Centres start from 195.000€ + IVA (notary and property registration not included) Turn in key: July 2024 PRE-RESERVATION OPEN FOR BLOCK 1 & 2: 10.000€ Payment Terms & Conditions: To reserve: 10:000€ 30 days from reserve: 20% + IVA 60 days from reserve: 20% + IVA Notary signature: balance + IVA Apartments on BLOCK 1 & 2 are oriented toward morning sun Furniture Pack include: (Furnish is an Specila Promo until March 31, 2023) 1. Air Conditioning installation and machinery from LG or Hisense 2. Air thermic Water heater 3. Inside & outside lighting pack 4. All Kitchen appliances, iron, coffee machine, toaster and kitchen utensils 5. Salon and dinning furniture and Smart TV 6. Electrical shutters with remote control on all windows 7. Wall decorations, rollable curtains and lamps 8. Bedsheets & towels HIGH QUALITY FINISHINGS: Armored access door to the property Kitchen furniture Included panelled appliances, refrigerator, Oven, induction hob, extractor fan, dishwasher Bathroom furniture & screen showers Built-in wardrobes with sliding doors and drawers Private underfloor garage for 1 car Area services and amenities: 5 minutes walk: parks, supermarket, and bus stop 15 minutes walk: Restaurants 5 minutes by car: Golf Camp, Beaches, maritime promenades and beach bars 10 minutes by car: La Zenia Boulevard Mall LOCATION: 40 min driving from Alicante International Airport, and 1 ½, from Valencia International Airport. Distance from main cities, are 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona. CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, weather in La Costa Blanca, is sunny and mild, all year round. COST OF LIVING: significantly more affordable compared, to larger cities like Barcelona or Madrid, for example, where the standard is at least 31% higher in terms of consumer prices. Services close by: supermarket, schools, medical care, gold sandy beaches, bakery, restaurants and much more Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers. Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated. We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas: NIE procedures Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank Apply for electricity, water and internet services Furnishing your new home Buying a car Car insurance Health insurance Cleaning and maintenance services Remodeling services, and much more Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more… The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties