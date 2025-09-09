Apartment in a new building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante

  1. Realting.com
Altea, Spain
$547,411
50
ID: 27885
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    Altea

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Exterior details

  • Parking

  • Elevator

About the complex

Luxurious Eco-Friendly Apartments in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante

Luxurious apartments are situated in Altea, a town on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Costa Blanca. It's located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community. Altea is known for its picturesque natural beauty and cultural attractions. This is a charming old town perched on a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, called the Santorini of Costa Blanca. The town is home to historical sites, including the Church of La Mare de Déu del Consol, art galleries and artisan shops. The Mediterranean climate in this region generally means mild winters and hot summers. If you prefer a warm and sunny climate with a stunning beach, Altea will suit your preferences. Altea has a reputation for being a laid-back and friendly town. The local community is diverse, with a mix of locals and expatriates. This contributes to the welcoming atmosphere.

Being so optimally located places these apartments for sale in Alicante are within walking distance from the beach, downtown, and daily amenities, 1 km from the Port and Yacht Club of Altea and the train station, 1.2 km from Altea medical center, 3 km from Mirador riu Algar a local hiking trail, 4.9 km from the lush 18-hole Altea golf course, 7 km from AIS Altea International School, 8.5 km from Aqualandia Benidorm a large water-park, 9.2 km from Benidorm city center, and just 65 km from the international airport of Alicante.

Viva Altea Beach has an A energy rating, meaning maximum energy saving so you can live your life with ease and comfort in a sustainable building. Solar panels and the aerothermic system in each dwelling are included in the price.

Inside this modern building, there is a sizable underground parking area with the option to install an electricity car charge and lifts that access all floors. On the ground floor, there is one large commercial unit.

The apartments are offered for sale in two different models. The one-bedroom penthouse models have a double bedroom with a fitted wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower, a restroom, a spacious open plan kitchen and dining area, and a spacious living area with large windows that allow in natural light and lead out to the extra spacious sun terrace/ balcony.

The two-bedroom middle-floor apartments have two large double bedrooms both with fitted wardrobes. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower and the second bedroom has a walk-in shower. The flats have an open-plan kitchen with a dining area, and a spacious living area with large windows that lead out to the balcony.

Note: All apartments come fully fitted with air-conditioning. It will be allowed to apply for the tourist license. The parking space is included in the price.


ALC-00869

Altea, Spain
