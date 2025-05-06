  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales

New Buildings in Rojales, Spain

apartments
5
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$435,468
Finishing options Finished
Area 131–205 m²
8 real estate objects 8
Euromarina presents its select collection of luxury villas on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, architectural gems located in the most idyllic corners of the Mediterranean coast. Imagine waking up to the sound of the waves, sunbathing more than 300 days a year and having the freedom to c…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Residential complex BUNGALOWS - DULY LO MARABU
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$290,324
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 78–79 m²
2 real estate objects 2
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Rojales, Spain
from
$495,320
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 107–123 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Residential quarter Euromarina Apartments
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$321,327
Finishing options Finished
Area 83–116 m²
4 real estate objects 4
For those seeking privacy or an enclave of tranquility, Euromarina luxury apartments are the perfect option. With a privileged location on Spain’s most stunning coastline, these properties offer more than just a home, but an invitation to live life to the fullest. The Costa Calida and Costa…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Rojales, Spain
from
$406,622
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 94–96 m²
3 real estate objects 3
AREAbeach IV offers 30 exceptional homes, each with private plots, summer kitchens and swimming pools. Every detail has been carefully selected to guarantee high-quality finishes and an urbanization that takes maximum care of every aspect of your well-being
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go