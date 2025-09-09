  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Nucia
  4. Apartment in a new building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views

Apartment in a new building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views

la Nucia, Spain
from
$361,409
;
29
Leave a request
ID: 27662
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    la Nucia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea

The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities. This calm and family-friendly location is ideal for those seeking a peaceful yet active lifestyle near Benidorm and Altea.

These homes offer convenient access to essential amenities, with the nearest shopping center just 0.5 km away, La Nucia town center 2 km, the beaches of Benidorm 9 km, Altea 11 km, the closest golf course 12 km, Alicante city center 45 km, and Alicante-Elche Airport approximately 61 km from the project, providing excellent regional and international connectivity.

The complex is designed with landscaped communal areas that include a large swimming pool surrounded by lush greenery, a fully equipped modern gym, a social club for residents, and elevators in all buildings. The setting promotes wellness, comfort, and a strong sense of community.

The homes for sale in La Nucia, Alicante consist of 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, each with 2 bathrooms. Interiors feature open-plan living and dining areas filled with natural light, contemporary kitchens with central islands, and large terraces ideal for outdoor living. Penthouses offer private solariums with stunning views of the sea and mountains. All homes include a private garage, and the layouts focus on practicality, comfort, and bright, modern design.


ALC-01104

Location on the map

la Nucia, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
from
$282,535
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$935,896
Apartment building Apartments in a Residence Close to Airport in Santa Eulàlia
lHospitalet de Llobregat, Spain
from
$573,310
Residential complex Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$276,572
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Orihuela, Spain
from
$293,080
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
la Nucia, Spain
from
$361,409
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Show all Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Apartment building Nature-Inspired Homes in Prime Location in Barcelona
Montcada i Reixac, Spain
from
$362,586
The year of construction 2026
Homes Close to Nature and Amenities in Montcada i Reixac Barcelona Montcada Residencial offers modern, spacious homes just 5 km from central Barcelona, combining peaceful natural surroundings with excellent connectivity. The homes for sale in Barcelona provide convenient access to daily serv…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Show all Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Benidorm, Spain
from
$406,286
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 160–229 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Bungalo is located in the modern LUZ 2 complex - Balcón de Finestrat. The complex has a common pool, a gym and a place to play sports without leaving the territory of the complex.
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Residential complex Cinuelica Resort - Fase 2
Orihuela, Spain
from
$293,080
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 92–110 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The Ciñuelica complex consists of four apartment buildings, with a total of 64 apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and 14 bungalows with 3 bedrooms. The residential complex is built with common areas including 3 swimming pools, 2 jacuzzis, as well as a sports and children's area, where you ca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
92.0
388,485
Apartment 3 rooms
94.0
457,942
Bungalow
110.0
388,485
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications