New Buildings in Callosa de Segura, Spain

3
Residential complex CAPRI IX APARTMENTS
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$239,562
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 75–77 m²
3 real estate objects 3
Apartments with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. A few meters from all our services: supermarket, restaurants, pharmacy, corte for Padl Tennis, English Bowling, Golf Field ... The finish of the highest quality. a large public zone with a pool.
Residential complex Innova Sun
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$270,553
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 76–87 m²
2 real estate objects 2
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Residential complex Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$276,572
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 75–76 m²
3 real estate objects 3
The residential complex Amanecer X consists of 108 apartments with large terraces. 108 apartments with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 8 blocks divided into ground floor, first floor, first floor and penthouses with private terrace-solarium. Each with its own individual elevator
