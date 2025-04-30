  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$435,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 24
Area 97–372 m²
5 real estate objects 5
The sea, golf and life of Benidorm are all enjoyable in Eagle Tower by TM. Privileged location, next to Las Rejas Golf Club, just 1 km from Poniente Beach, with excellent connections to the N-332 and AP7 motorways. Eagle Tower by TM will consist of one tower with a diverse type of accommodat…
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Benidorm, Spain
from
$406,286
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 160–229 m²
4 real estate objects 4
Bungalo is located in the modern LUZ 2 complex - Balcón de Finestrat. The complex has a common pool, a gym and a place to play sports without leaving the territory of the complex.
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$470,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
Area 76–423 m²
6 real estate objects 6
The Sunset Sailors by TM complex is located in a privileged area of ​​​​Poniente Beach, just 50 meters away. The urbanization has apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with impressive sea views and large terraces that will allow you to experience the unique sensation of floating without lea…
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Benidorm, Spain
from
$284,521
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 22
Area 56–59 m²
7 real estate objects 7
The new SLIM TOWER building in Benidorm features an innovative and avant-garde architectural design. The building is equipped with an air conditioning system with air distribution through ducts, as well as a mechanical ventilation system that ensures clean and healthy indoor air and compli…
