The sea, golf and life of Benidorm are all enjoyable in Eagle Tower by TM. Privileged location, next to Las Rejas Golf Club, just 1 km from Poniente Beach, with excellent connections to the N-332 and AP7 motorways. Eagle Tower by TM will consist of one tower with a diverse type of accommodat…
The Sunset Sailors by TM complex is located in a privileged area of Poniente Beach, just 50 meters away. The urbanization has apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with impressive sea views and large terraces that will allow you to experience the unique sensation of floating without lea…
The new SLIM TOWER building in Benidorm features an innovative and avant-garde architectural design.
The building is equipped with an air conditioning system with air distribution through ducts, as well as a mechanical ventilation system that ensures clean and healthy indoor air and compli…