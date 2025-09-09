  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales
  4. Apartment in a new building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada

Apartment in a new building Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada

Rojales, Spain
from
$420,270
29
ID: 27753
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Rojales

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2025

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2, 3 Bedroom Modern Flats with Private Gardens in Ciudad Quesada

Located in the sought-after town of Ciudad Quesada, these flats offer a blend of tranquility and accessibility. The area is known for its vibrant community, scenic surroundings, and year-round amenities.

Flats for sale in Rojales Ciudad Quesada are 0.4 km from supermarkets and restaurants, 2.2 km from Rojales town center, 3.8 km from La Marquesa Golf, 7.5 km from Guardamar del Segura beach, 12.3 km from Torrevieja, and 39.6 km from Alicante Airport. Everything you need is within easy reach for both leisure and daily living.

The gated residential complex features well-maintained green areas, communal swimming pools, and walkways, creating a peaceful and private environment for residents to enjoy.

The remaining homes are all ground floor flats designed with 2 or 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 modern bathrooms. Each unit features an open-plan kitchen and a bright living-dining area that flows into a beautifully landscaped private garden, perfect for outdoor living and entertaining.


ALC-01038

Location on the map

Rojales, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Ask all your questions
Back
