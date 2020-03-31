Residential complex Lagune Homes

The Lagune Homes residential complex is located in Calpe, in close proximity to the Las Salinas Nature Reserve and just a few minutes walk from the famous La Fossa Beach, as well as a 10-minute walk from Arenal Beach. Two ten-storey buildings with original architecture offer new two- and three-bedroom apartments, each with a terrace perfect for enjoying the sunny weather and views of Calpe.

Within walking distance, developed infrastructure: Mercadona, Lidl, parks, restaurants, cafes, school, amusement park, museums, Arenal beach, Fossa beach, Las Salinas reserve and, of course, Peñon de Ifach rock.