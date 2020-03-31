  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Lagune Homes

Calp, Spain
from
$423,948
from
$788,168/m²
;
8
ID: 27427
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/08/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    Calp

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    10

About the complex

The Lagune Homes residential complex is located in Calpe, in close proximity to the Las Salinas Nature Reserve and just a few minutes walk from the famous La Fossa Beach, as well as a 10-minute walk from Arenal Beach. Two ten-storey buildings with original architecture offer new two- and three-bedroom apartments, each with a terrace perfect for enjoying the sunny weather and views of Calpe.

Within walking distance, developed infrastructure: Mercadona, Lidl, parks, restaurants, cafes, school, amusement park, museums, Arenal beach, Fossa beach, Las Salinas reserve and, of course, Peñon de Ifach rock.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 94.0
Price per m², USD 4,921 – 5,233
Apartment price, USD 462,595 – 491,873
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 111.0 – 113.0
Price per m², USD 4,526 – 4,571
Apartment price, USD 502,413 – 516,467

Location on the map

Calp, Spain

