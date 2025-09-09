  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Rojales
  4. Apartment in a new building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada

Apartment in a new building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada

Rojales, Spain
from
$462,651
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 27745
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Rojales

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Apartments for Sale in Ciudad Quesada Alicante with Garden or Solarium

Set in the charming town of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, Alicante this new private development combines modern architecture with everyday comfort. Known for its relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle, the area offers coastal proximity and a wide range of services within walking distance, ideal for both permanent living and holiday escapes.

The project is ideally situated close to key amenities; 0,3 km to the pharmacy, 0,6 km to the supermarket, 0,6 km to cafés and restaurants, 0,8 km to the health center, 1,5 km to the golf course, 2 km to the international school, 6,2 km to the shopping mall, 7,5 km to Guardamar Beach, 12,4 km to Torrevieja city center, and 39,6 km to Alicante Airport.

The apartments in Ciudad Quesada for sale are thoughtfully designed, featuring peaceful landscaped communal areas centered around a large swimming pool. This green oasis offers a tranquil setting to unwind or enjoy social moments. Additionally, Each apartment includes an assigned parking space within a secure community, adding extra convenience.

Available in 2 and 3-bedroom layouts, these elegant apartments offer either a private garden on the ground floor or a spacious rooftop solarium on the top floor. Inside, you'll find bright, open-plan living spaces that combine a living room, dining area, and fully equipped kitchen. Modern bathrooms and generously sized bedrooms make each home both comfortable and practical for everyday living.


ALC-01037

Location on the map

Rojales, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$400,258
Apartment building Apartments Near Puerto Banús With Rooftop Infinity Pool in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$612,159
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,25M
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$328,447
Apartment building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$482,664
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building 2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Outdoor Space in Ciudad Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$462,651
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Show all Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$381,663
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Area 74–226 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The residential complex Alonis Living Playa del Torres stands out for its innovative and elegant architecture and is only less than a 5-minute walk from the idyllic Playa del Torres. It is an ideal place for those who dream every day to enjoy the sea breeze, the Mediterranean sun and the pic…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
382,599
Apartment 2 rooms
106.0 – 226.0
441,461 – 760,489
Apartment 3 rooms
131.0
537,993
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Show all Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$373,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 82–108 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Orizonne complex is located in a natural area, just 2 km from the center of Villajoyosa and 10 km from Benidorm. The beaches of Paradis, Bolnou and Asparayo are nearby. Villajoyosa is a quiet and cozy town on the Costa Blanca, where there is everything you need for a comfortable life. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
412,030
Apartment 3 rooms
108.0
447,347
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Show all Residential complex Vitania Home
Residential complex Vitania Home
Calp, Spain
from
$345,863
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 7
Discover an exclusive new project that rethinks the concept of luxury living on the Costa Blanca. Located in the heart of Calpe, this innovative complex offers the perfect combination of modern design, sustainability and comfort, created for those looking for an exceptional lifestyle.The pro…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications