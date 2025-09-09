Apartment in a new building Ready to Move Apartments in Front of the Beach in Denia

Beachfront Apartments in a Private Complex in Denia Alicante

These remarkable apartments in Dénia, a port city in the Alicante province of Spain, offer breathtaking sea views and direct access to the beach. Nestled along the front line of the magnificent Mediterranean coastline, in the Costa Blanca region. The seafront apartments are an ideal choice for beach enthusiasts.

The project is surrounded by a variety of daily and social amenities, including top-notch restaurants, concept bars, supermarkets, pharmacies, and bus stops. It takes approximately one hour to reach Alicante Airport and the AVE Fast Train Station, which serves as the primary transportation link between Alicante and Madrid.

Situated within a housing project on the front line of the sandy beaches of Dénia, these apartments for sale in Denia Spain offer large communal areas and a range of social facilities. Residents can enjoy communal swimming pools for both adults and children, footbaths, outdoor showers, landscaped gardens, security cameras, and direct access to the beach.

The complex features apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, each offering a spacious living room with a modern open-plan kitchen and large sliding windows that showcase the stunning sea views. These beachfront apartments are delivered and ready to move in. They come equipped with a reinforced entrance door, motorized blinds, pre-installation of air conditioning, LED lighting systems, aerothermal hot water, a fully-equipped kitchen with appliances, and a dishwasher. The apartments are designed to maximize natural sunlight and benefit from warm breezes.

ALC-00277