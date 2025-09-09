Apartment in a new building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid

2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Monforte del Cid

Located in the tranquil inland town of Monforte del Cid, these apartments are part of a thoughtfully planned residential complex surrounded by nature and modern conveniences. Known for its peaceful ambiance and proximity to major cities, Monforte del Cid offers a perfect blend of relaxation and accessibility.

From the development, several key amenities and destinations are easily reachable: a local supermarket is just 2.4 km away, the closest school is at 3.1 km, Elche city center lies 10.2 km away, the well-known Font del Llop Golf course is 11.5 km, Alicante city is 15.7 km, the beaches of Santa Pola are 22.4 km, and Alicante Airport is conveniently located only 23.9 km away.

The community features 60 apartments spread over three modern blocks, each with underground parking spaces and private storage rooms. Residents enjoy two large communal swimming pools, two relaxing jacuzzis, landscaped green areas, a coworking space, petanque courts, a children's playground, and bicycle parking areas, creating an ideal living environment for all lifestyles.

The apartments in Monforte del Cid Alicante for sale offer between 88 m² and 136 m² of built space, with configurations of 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms. Ground floor units feature dual-orientation terraces, while top-floor models offer private solariums. Interiors are finished to high standards with fitted wardrobes, fully equipped bathrooms, and modern kitchens with appliances included. Large, strategically placed windows ensure optimal sunlight and cross ventilation throughout the year, and each unit includes ducted hot-cold air conditioning. The apartments are designed with a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and bioclimatic architecture, maximizing comfort while reducing environmental impact.

ALC-01071