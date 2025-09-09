Apartment in a new building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada

2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada

Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range of restaurants, shops, and services, making it ideal for both permanent living and holidays.

The apartments in Ciudad Quesada for sale are perfectly positioned for convenience and leisure. Supermarkets, restaurants, and shops are just 0.4 km away, while the bustling center of Ciudad Quesada is only 1.2 km away. The nearest golf course, La Marquesa Golf, is 3.1 km away, with La Finca Golf reachable in 9.5 km. Guardamar del Segura’s sandy beaches are just 8.5 km away, and the scenic Torrevieja coastline is 12.3 km away. The cities of Torrevieja and Orihuela are 12.5 km and 24.2 km away, respectively. For air travel, Alicante Airport is conveniently located 39.7 km from the property, and Murcia Airport is 63.8 km away.

The residential complex features 84 modern apartments, with the option of ground-floor homes offering private gardens or top-floor units with spacious solariums. The gated community is designed for relaxation and socializing, with beautifully landscaped green areas, pedestrian paths, and a large communal swimming pool at its heart.

Each apartment is thoughtfully designed with an open-plan living area that integrates a fully equipped kitchen and a bright lounge. The homes are delivered furnished and include top-quality white goods, air conditioning, electric blinds, and an energy-efficient aerothermal system for hot water. Bathrooms feature underfloor heating for added comfort. Large terraces or private gardens provide perfect spaces for outdoor living, and each property includes a private parking space.

ALC-01060