New buildings for sale in Santa Pola

Santa Pola, Spain
from
€285,000
Completion date: 2023
BAHIA Bungalows, beauty and functionality to enjoy every day’s life, with all the comfort.  Because you deserve it. Prices under construction and turnkey for June 2023. Gran Alacant is an area located in the Cape of Santa Pola.  You could say that it is the Mediterranean in its purest form. Beaches of warm waters, golden sands, an invitation to practice open air sports and nautical activities.  The beaches have been proudly flying the BLUE FLAG for more than 15 years.  It is one of the most beautiful beaches of the Mediterranean Arc, with sunsets that definitely  YOU will fall in love. Gran Alacant offers all the services, such as shopping centers, schools, pharmacies, supermarkets, bus stop, parks, squares, terraces and cafes, excellent roads and much more. Only 12 Bungalow, to choose between 2 and 3 bedroom homes, community pools, garden areas, private parking for 2 cars, children's area and surrounded by an idyllic setting for the enjoyment of a lifestyle to the fullest.   General description of the urbanization: - Private urbanization, with very good location and communication routes. - Reinforced concrete structure - Top quality non-slip rectified porcelain pavement in walkable terraces of the homes. - Individual gardens of 25 mts, for each home - Communal swimming pools and garden areas - Off-street parking     Interior distribution of the Bungalow: - 3 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms + 1 toilet. - Armored doors - Includes the installation of 2 air conditioning units with ducts and grilles. - Hot water by Aerothermal system - Built-in closets Vitrified porcelain sanitary ware and mixer faucets - Kitchen with granite countertop and appliances: Oven, induction ceramic hob and extractor hood - Led lighting in facade and garden - Paved garden areas combined with porcelain tiles and artificial grass. Bungalow 3 bedrooms + 3 bathrooms: from 285.000 + VAT Notary and Property Registry fees not included. (estimated a 3% of total price) LOCATION: Gran Alacant is located just 15 minutes from Alicante International Airport, 5 hours from Madrid, Marbella or Barcelona, 1and a half hours from Valencia, and 15 minutes from Alicante or Elche. CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean, the climate is sunny and temperate throughout the year. QUALITY OF LIVING AND COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable, if compared, for example, with large cities such as Barcelona, Seville or Madrid, where the standard of living is 31% higher in consumer prices. Ask me for Spanish Mortgages for Non-Resident and/or Mortgage for Retiree in Spain IBAKA HOMES purpose is to simplify the experience of buying and selling real estate by cultivating a spirit of building trust, collaboration, and integrity, in each one of the customers. Our philosophy is that we work as we live, by the Golden Rule, as the principle of treating others, the same exactly way, one wants to be treated. We help you throughout the whole process of buying your home, and provide you with direct and reliable assistance in the following areas: NIE procedures Opening a bank account in a Spanish bank Apply for electricity, water and internet services Furnishing your new home Buying a car Car insurance Health insurance Cleaning and maintenance services Remodeling services, and much more Come with us to discover La Costa Blanca, enjoy the Mediterranean style of life, with, great sunsets, typical flavors and much more…  The rest, you will have to discover on your own during your visit at our properties Would you like to arrange a visit for more information?  Contact me and I will be happy to arrange a visit to expand with you the lifestyle in Gran Alacant, Alicante.
Santa Pola, Spain
from
€330,000
Completion date: 2023
La Costa Blanca… The hidden place in El Levante Español that can be incredibly affordable. Apartments with frontal views of the Mediterranean Sea and golden sand beaches. Homes built to high standard in a lovely residential complex in Gran Alcant. From your own terrace, you will be able to experience beautiful sunsets, and enjoy the quality of life that living in front of the sea offers, with a communal swimming pool and infinite views, landscaped walkways, children's play area, and the exclusivity of a biomechanical circuit that will help you keep in shape. Quality & De Luxe Finishings: - Kitchens equipped with glass-ceramic hob, electric oven, and high capacity furniture with self-closing. - Marble worktop in the kitchen - Aluminium coated skirting board with protector - Terraces with anti-slip protection - Pre-installation for jacuzzi, spa type, (only in certain house typology) - Electric blinds in bedrooms and living room area - Climalit type windows with 14 mm thermal break windows - Vitrified porcelain bathroom fittings, washbasin with cabinet and mirror and shower enclosures - Wardrobes in each room, with wardrobes - Bithermal plumbing installations for washing machine and tumble dryer - Electrical installation in accordance with current regulations - Individual aerothermal equipment for each dwelling, for hot water production. - Pre-installation of electrical socket for electric vehicle charging. LOCATION: only 10 min driving from the International Airport, 5 hour from Madrid, Marbella & Barcelona, 1 and ½ hour from Valencia, and 15 min from Alicante or Elche. TYPOLOGY of houses: 2-3 BR Apartments, Penthouse or Groundfloor CLIMATE: known as the Florida of the Mediterranean Sea, wheather is sunny and mild, all year round. COST OF LIVING: remarkably affordable when compared, for example with big cities, such as Barcelona or Madrid, where the standard is higher by a 31% in consumer prices Terms and conditions of payment: Reservation: 6.000€ plus IVA = 6.600€ 30 days from Reservation: 30% 6 month from Reserve: 10% Hand in keys: April or October 2023 60% Balance paid at the Notary signature Want to know more? I invite you to ? your family memorabilia in this Home in Gran Alacant. Want to arrange a viewing? I will be more than glad yo coordinate it for you  
