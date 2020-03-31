  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Edenia l

Denia, Spain
from
$266,049
from
$483,515/m²
;
6
ID: 27183
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Spain
  State
    Valencian Community
  Town
    Denia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

In Edenia every day will be filled with the light of the Mediterranean. Located just 200 meters from the beach, this residential complex in El Verhela allows you to enjoy the sea in a few steps, breathing in the tranquility of a natural and relaxed setting.

The complex offers houses with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, each with spacious terraces, as well as extensive green areas and a full range of amenities for you to enjoy every day.

Edenia combines the tranquility of an open space with the convenience of having all the necessary services at hand. At the service of residents: gym, garden, garden area, gastrobar, sauna, social club, concierge, pantry, swimming pool, elevator and air heat pump system.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 63.0
Price per m², USD 4,223
Apartment price, USD 266,049
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 95.0
Price per m², USD 4,116
Apartment price, USD 390,976
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 140.0
Price per m², USD 3,454
Apartment price, USD 483,515

Location on the map

Denia, Spain

Developer news

31.03.2020
«To buy an apartment or a house, you need to have an account with a local bank». What difficulties one can face when buying real estate in Spain
04.03.2020
«It’s possible to purchase a two-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea on the Costa Blanca for a hundred thousand euros». Expert on buying property in Spain
All news
