Residential complex Edenia l

In Edenia every day will be filled with the light of the Mediterranean. Located just 200 meters from the beach, this residential complex in El Verhela allows you to enjoy the sea in a few steps, breathing in the tranquility of a natural and relaxed setting.

The complex offers houses with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, each with spacious terraces, as well as extensive green areas and a full range of amenities for you to enjoy every day.

Edenia combines the tranquility of an open space with the convenience of having all the necessary services at hand. At the service of residents: gym, garden, garden area, gastrobar, sauna, social club, concierge, pantry, swimming pool, elevator and air heat pump system.