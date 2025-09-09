  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Furnished Sea View Apartments in Pilar de la Horadada

Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$482,664
;
13
ID: 27627
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Pilar de la Horadada

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2 Bedroom Beachfront Apartments with Sea Views in Pilar de la Horadada

Mil Palmeras, on the southern Costa Blanca, is a sought-after coastal destination known for its fine sandy beaches, Mediterranean climate, and vibrant lifestyle. The area offers a wide selection of restaurants, beach bars, sports facilities, and scenic promenades, making it ideal for both holidaymakers and year-round residents.

Apartments for sale in Pilar de la Horadada are located 0.25 km from the beach, 0.3 km from local restaurants and beach bars, 0.8 km from the supermarket, 4 km from the center of Pilar de la Horadada, 9 km from Lo Romero Golf, 14 km from Torrevieja, 45 km from Murcia Aiport, and 74 km from Alicante Airport.

This boutique development of 24 exclusive tourist apartments offers landscaped gardens, a communal swimming pool, a reception area, and a social lounge. The secure gated community is designed for comfort, privacy, and leisure, all within a serene seaside setting.

Each apartment features a contemporary design with open-plan living spaces, high-quality finishes, and large terraces offering panoramic sea views. Apartments come fully furnished with fitted kitchens, integrated appliances, air conditioning, a garage, and storage. Interiors maximize natural light and create a relaxing coastal atmosphere.


ALC-01117

Location on the map

