Apartment in a new building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales

2- and 3-Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Communal Pool in Ciudad Quesada Alicante

Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Ciudad Quesada, Rojales, these exceptional residences offer an unparalleled blend of tranquility and sophistication. The area is renowned for its scenic beauty, vibrant international community, and access to world-class amenities. Residents enjoy a cosmopolitan lifestyle with a selection of fine dining restaurants, boutique shops, and leisure facilities, all set against a backdrop of lush landscapes and Mediterranean charm.

The apartments for sale in Rojales Alicante are ideally situated for convenient living. A premium supermarket is just 0.5 km away, while renowned restaurants and chic cafés can be found within 1 km. Golf enthusiasts will appreciate the prestigious course only 3 km away. Nature lovers can explore the stunning La Mata Natural Park, located 5 km from the residences. The golden beaches of Guardamar and Torrevieja, including Les Ortigues Beach and El Moncayo Beach, are within 6-8 km. For seamless travel, Alicante Airport is just 40 km away.

This beautifully designed residential complex offers an exclusive sanctuary with impeccably landscaped gardens, a resort-style swimming pool, a dedicated children’s play area, and private parking. The secure, gated community ensures privacy and tranquility, creating an idyllic retreat for discerning homeowners.

Each apartment is a masterpiece of contemporary design, exuding elegance and comfort. Featuring 2 or 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 stylish bathrooms, these homes offer open-plan living areas bathed in natural light. Ground-floor residences boast lush private gardens, while top-floor apartments include expansive solariums perfect for sun-soaked relaxation. Superior-quality materials, sleek finishes, and state-of-the-art kitchens and bathrooms enhance the luxurious ambiance of these refined apartments.

ALC-01029