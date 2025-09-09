Apartment in a new building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa

  1. Realting.com
Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$417,916
;
35
ID: 27856
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa

Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known for its vibrant and colorful buildings, the town offers a charming blend of historical richness, cultural traditions, and modern attractions. Villajoyosa has a rich history dating back to ancient times. Originally settled by the Phoenicians and later by the Romans, it has seen various cultural influences over the centuries. The town's name, which means "Joyful Town" in Valencian, reflects its pleasant atmosphere. The historic center of Villajoyosa is characterized by its narrow, winding streets and brightly painted houses. These colorful buildings, facing the Mediterranean Sea, are one of the town's most iconic sights. The town is famous for its annual Moors and Christians festival, which takes place in late July. This vibrant celebration includes elaborate parades, mock battles, and various cultural events, commemorating the battles between the Moors and Christians during the Reconquista. Villajoyosa boasts several beautiful beaches, including Playa Centro, Playa El Paraiso, and Playa Torres. These beaches are known for their fine golden sand, clear waters, and excellent facilities, making them popular with both locals and tourists. The town is surrounded by stunning natural landscapes, including hills and mountains that offer opportunities for hiking and outdoor activities. The scenic coastal views are a major draw for visitors.

Being so strategically situated places these apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Alicante are within walking distance from the beach, 3 km from Villajoyosa city center and all its amenities, 7 km from the picturesque 18-hole Puig Campana Golf Course, 11 km from Benidorm city center, and just 52 km from Alicante airport.

The community has a large swimming pool, lush gardens and optional parking spaces.

Inside these modern apartments, you have two or three spacious double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes depending on the model, two bathrooms with one being an en-suite to the master bedroom, an equipped open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a spacious living area with large French-style windows that allow in ample natural light and leads out to the sun terrace/ balcony.


ALC-00929

Location on the map

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Apartment in a new building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$417,916
