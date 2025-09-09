  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Orihuela
  Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela

Apartment in a new building Luxurious Apartments Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela

Orihuela, Spain
from
$353,168
;
50
ID: 27699
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Orihuela

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Luxurious Apartments with a Pool Close to a Golf Course in Orihuela, Alicante

These newly constructed apartments are situated in Orihuela, a city in the southern region of the Valencian Community, within the province of Alicante. Alicante is the second most populous province in the Valencian region, and it is also home to Elche, the third largest city in the Valencian Community. This location makes it an ideal choice for purchasing an apartment in Orihuela or anywhere in the Valencian Community.

These thoughtfully designed apartments are conveniently located within walking distance of a golf course. Additionally, they are only 5.5 km away from Rufete Adventure Park, where you can engage in activities such as archery, horse riding, and quad biking. The traditional Spanish town of San Miguel de Salinas is just 8 km away, while the Torrevieja Hospital is 14 km away. The beach is approximately 16 km away, and both the Alicante and Murcia international airports are situated around 60 km from the apartments.

Apartments for sale in Orihuela Alicante are part of a newly constructed residential community that offers communal parking and grants all residents access to a large communal pool and green areas.

The stylish apartments feature well-appointed bedrooms, each equipped with fitted wardrobes. The main bedroom includes an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in shower. The spacious living area boasts large French-style windows that lead out to a sun terrace, allowing ample natural light to fill the space. The apartments also include a fully equipped open-plan kitchen, an open-concept dining area, and a guest bathroom. The number of rooms varies depending on the apartment type. Additionally, depending on the model, apartments may feature a private garden or a private solarium.


ALC-00440

Location on the map

Orihuela, Spain
Education
Healthcare

