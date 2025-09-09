  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
  4. Apartment in a new building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa

Apartment in a new building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$606,273
;
35
Leave a request
ID: 27858
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa

Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known for its vibrant and colorful buildings, the town offers a charming blend of historical richness, cultural traditions, and modern attractions. Villajoyosa has a rich history dating back to ancient times. Originally settled by the Phoenicians and later by the Romans, it has seen various cultural influences over the centuries. The town's name, which means "Joyful Town" in Valencian, reflects its pleasant atmosphere. The historic center of Villajoyosa is characterized by its narrow, winding streets and brightly painted houses. These colorful buildings, facing the Mediterranean Sea, are one of the town's most iconic sights. The town is famous for its annual Moors and Christians festival, which takes place in late July. This vibrant celebration includes elaborate parades, mock battles, and various cultural events, commemorating the battles between the Moors and Christians during the Reconquista. Villajoyosa boasts several beautiful beaches, including Playa Centro, Playa El Paraiso, and Playa Torres. These beaches are known for their fine golden sand, clear waters, and excellent facilities, making them popular with both locals and tourists. The town is surrounded by stunning natural landscapes, including hills and mountains that offer opportunities for hiking and outdoor activities. The scenic coastal views are a major draw for visitors.

Being so strategically situated places these apartments for sale in Villajoyosa, Alicante are within walking distance from the beach, 3 km from Villajoyosa city center and all its amenities, 7 km from the picturesque 18-hole Puig Campana Golf Course, 11 km from Benidorm city center, and just 52 km from Alicante airport.

The community has a large swimming pool, lush gardens and optional parking spaces.

Inside these modern apartments, you have two or three spacious double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes depending on the model, two bathrooms with one being an en-suite to the master bedroom, an equipped open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a spacious living area with large French-style windows that allow in ample natural light and leads out to the sun terrace/ balcony.


ALC-00929

Location on the map

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spain
from
$547,411
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$847,604
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$465,005
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
la Nucia, Spain
from
$361,409
Apartment building Spectacular Panoramic Views Apartments in Fuengirola's Prime Area
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$965,327
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$606,273
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Show all Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Apartment building Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Alicante
Orihuela, Spain
from
$313,143
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
2, 3-Bedroom Sea View Flats in Dehesa de Campoamor Costa Blanca Nestled in the elevated part of Dehesa de Campoamor, in close proximity to the marina and the renowned beaches of Cala de Campoamor and Platja de La Glea, this residential complex presents a charming Mediterranean escape with ki…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Show all Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Apartment building Stylish Apartments with Terrace in Lo Marabu, Quesada
Rojales, Spain
from
$346,105
The year of construction 2026
2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Spacious Terraces in Quesada Ciudad Quesada is a vibrant and well-established town on the Costa Blanca, known for its year-round amenities, international atmosphere, and close proximity to beautiful Mediterranean beaches. This lively area offers a wide range …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Show all Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Apartment building Elegant Apartments in a Residential Complex in Sabadell Barcelona
Sabadell, Spain
from
$299,016
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Apartments in Sabadell with Pool and Parking in a Tranquil Urban Setting The Covadonga area is known for its quiet urban environment while offering proximity to all daily amenities, schools, transport, and green spaces. The project is within walking distance of supermarkets, local shops, par…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications