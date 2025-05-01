Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Nalia Resort - luxury in Torrevieja. Torrevieja is one of the number one tourist cities on the Costa Blanca thanks to its beaches and natural parks such as Laguna Rosa. For this reason, Immosol, as a developer, has one of its star projects in this city of Alicante.
Luxury bungalows have 2 …
A new real estate icon is being created in Torrevieja, the pearl of the Costa Blanca: Kasia V, the latest residential project. This five-storey residential complex of 34 apartments redefines the concept of luxury and comfort in the city centre.
Kasia V is majestically located in the heart …
New development in Punta Prima, Alicante, on the seafront, with houses with 2 or 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and large terraces. In the common areas there will be swimming pools, children's play area and large gardens. With sea views, on the first line or a few meters from the beach. Video surve…
Residencial "La Isla III" is an urban complex consisting of 44 semi-detached apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex has a large communal garden, a communal swimming pool. The residential complex is located close to all types of services and about 500 meters from the beach of Los Loco…
Ocean Dream by TM is located in a privileged area of Punta Prima: next to the protected natural area of Lo Ferris, just 300 meters from the beach of Cala Piteras and only 5 minutes from Torrevieja. The urbanization will have a total of 36 houses with 2 and 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and ext…
The Lagoons Village by TM residential complex is located in a privileged natural environment - between the La Mata Natural Park and the Pink Lagoon of Torrevieja. Laguna Rosa will consist of 240 houses of different types, such as apartments, bungalows, duplexes and detached villas with 1, 2 …