  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Calp
  4. Residential complex Vitania Home

Residential complex Vitania Home

Calp, Spain
from
$345,863
from
$1,03M/m²
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 27182
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    Calp

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Discover an exclusive new project that rethinks the concept of luxury living on the Costa Blanca. Located in the heart of Calpe, this innovative complex offers the perfect combination of modern design, sustainability and comfort, created for those looking for an exceptional lifestyle.

The project presents 52 unique apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, adapted to a variety of needs. They all have large terraces with panoramic views, allowing you to enjoy the sea and the surrounding nature right from home.

For your rest and well-being, there is a private pool and solarium, ideal for using more than 300 sunny days a year. For professional needs, there is a coworking area that promotes productivity and work-life balance. The complex provides complete peace of mind thanks to round-the-clock security and a private video surveillance system.

The interiors of the apartment are bright and high quality finishes, designed to maximize the use of natural light and create a warm, hospitable atmosphere. The project introduces sustainable technologies and energy efficient equipment, which reduces the environmental impact and reduces utility costs.

At your service underground parking for convenience and security, as well as warehouse and commercial premises directly on the territory of the complex, ensuring the availability of everything you need.

The complex is located just 3 minutes from the beach, providing quick and easy access to the sea and active recreation. Calpe is known for its exceptional climate.

This project is not just about buying a home, it’s about accessing a new standard of luxury and well-being. Whether it’s a permanent residence, a second home or an investment, there’s everything you need to enjoy every moment. The key transfer date is scheduled for January 2028.

Location on the map

Calp, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

31.03.2020
«To buy an apartment or a house, you need to have an account with a local bank». What difficulties one can face when buying real estate in Spain
04.03.2020
«It’s possible to purchase a two-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea on the Costa Blanca for a hundred thousand euros». Expert on buying property in Spain
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex Essential House
Finestrat, Spain
from
$858,199
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$292,421
Residential complex Isea Views
Calp, Spain
from
$857,253
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$435,468
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Finestrat, Spain
from
$260,822
You are viewing
Residential complex Vitania Home
Calp, Spain
from
$345,863
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Apartment building Navale Residencial
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$269,826
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 96 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Navale Residencial is an oasis of tranquility opposite the spectacular Las Dunas Natural Park and the sea. This modern 10-storey residential complex offers 18 apartments plus 2 penthouses with common areas and direct sea views from the upper floors. Public spaces are designed to provide the …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Benidorm, Spain
from
$284,521
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 22
Area 56–59 m²
7 real estate properties 7
The new SLIM TOWER building in Benidorm features an innovative and avant-garde architectural design. The building is equipped with an air conditioning system with air distribution through ducts, as well as a mechanical ventilation system that ensures clean and healthy indoor air and compli…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Residential complex INFINIUM III
Calp, Spain
from
$514,100
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 17
Area 115–201 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residential complex INFINIUM III is located in the prestigious Saladar district of Calpe, in close proximity to the famous Arenal Bol beach and the lively city center. This exceptional location provides residents with the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of coastal living while having e…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Buying Property in Spain 2025: Prices, Locations and Investment Prospects From an Expert
08.01.2025
Buying Property in Spain 2025: Prices, Locations and Investment Prospects From an Expert
From Malaga to Alicante: An Overview of Attractive Real Estate in Spain
26.12.2024
From Malaga to Alicante: An Overview of Attractive Real Estate in Spain
The 8th Annual Realting Mastercup Regatta — Photo Report
11.11.2024
The 8th Annual Realting Mastercup Regatta — Photo Report
Everything You Need to Know About Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — Answers to the Most Common Questions
02.09.2024
Everything You Need to Know About Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — Answers to the Most Common Questions
Show all publications