Residential complex Vitania Home

Discover an exclusive new project that rethinks the concept of luxury living on the Costa Blanca. Located in the heart of Calpe, this innovative complex offers the perfect combination of modern design, sustainability and comfort, created for those looking for an exceptional lifestyle.

The project presents 52 unique apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, adapted to a variety of needs. They all have large terraces with panoramic views, allowing you to enjoy the sea and the surrounding nature right from home.

For your rest and well-being, there is a private pool and solarium, ideal for using more than 300 sunny days a year. For professional needs, there is a coworking area that promotes productivity and work-life balance. The complex provides complete peace of mind thanks to round-the-clock security and a private video surveillance system.

The interiors of the apartment are bright and high quality finishes, designed to maximize the use of natural light and create a warm, hospitable atmosphere. The project introduces sustainable technologies and energy efficient equipment, which reduces the environmental impact and reduces utility costs.

At your service underground parking for convenience and security, as well as warehouse and commercial premises directly on the territory of the complex, ensuring the availability of everything you need.

The complex is located just 3 minutes from the beach, providing quick and easy access to the sea and active recreation. Calpe is known for its exceptional climate.

This project is not just about buying a home, it’s about accessing a new standard of luxury and well-being. Whether it’s a permanent residence, a second home or an investment, there’s everything you need to enjoy every moment. The key transfer date is scheduled for January 2028.