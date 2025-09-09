Apartment in a new building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura

2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura

Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca region. This development presents a prime opportunity to own a flat in Guardamar del Segura, featuring top-notch social amenities in a prestigious setting. Essential services, including supermarkets, bars, restaurants, and various leisure and sports activities, are conveniently accessible within a short drive.

These flats for sale in Guardamar del Segura offer easy access to vital amenities and the beautiful La Mata Natural Park, making them perfect for hiking and cycling enthusiasts. They are also just a 10-minute drive from the breathtaking beaches of Guardamar, 38 km from Alicante Airport, and 80 km from Murcia Airport.

This modern community offers its residents access to the large communal pool, lush gardens, and children's playground as well as the underground parking area.

Inside these modern flats, you have two or three spacious double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes depending on the model, two bathrooms with one being an en-suite to the master bedroom, an equipped open-plan kitchen and dining area, and a large living area with French style windows that allow in ample natural light.

ALC-00932