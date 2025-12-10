Apartment in a new building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca

  1. Realting.com
Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca

Finestrat, Spain
$329,658
ID: 33112
Last update: 27/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Village
    Finestrat

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2 Bedroom Apartments with Stunning Mediterranean Views in Finestrat

Located in Finestrat, one of the most tranquil and high-demand areas on the Costa Blanca, these luxury apartments offer a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty, golf courses, and Mediterranean beaches. This coastal town combines mountain charm with sea proximity and enjoys over 320 days of sunshine annually.

Amenities are easily accessible, the nearest local services begin just 0.5 km away, including shops, cafes, and restaurants. Finestrat town center is 1.2 km away, and Puig Campana Golf can be reached in 3.6 km. Benidorm and its vibrant beach scene are only 4.7 km away, while the beautiful Playa de Poniente is 5.1 km. Villajoyosa lies 9.6 km away, with Alicante city at 39.8 km, and Alicante International Airport just 53.4 km from the property, ensuring seamless travel connections.

The residential community is thoughtfully designed across three low-rise blocks, each with 33 apartments, offering a total of 99 homes. The complex features three separate pool areas, landscaped green zones, a children's play space, calisthenics area, padel court, and on-site parking creating a vibrant and active yet serene environment.

These elegant apartments for sale in Finestrat are offered in three layouts: ground-floor units starting from 87.54 sqm, second-floor apartments from 98.02 sqm with terraces, and spacious top-floor models with 153.79 sqm including a private solarium. All homes include 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, enjoy abundant natural light, and are equipped with advanced soundproofing and climate control systems. Each property boasts panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Benidorm skyline from both indoor and outdoor living areas.


ALC-01081

Finestrat, Spain
