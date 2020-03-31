  1. Realting.com
Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

About the complex

The residential complex Alonis Living Playa del Torres stands out for its innovative and elegant architecture and is only less than a 5-minute walk from the idyllic Playa del Torres. It is an ideal place for those who dream every day to enjoy the sea breeze, the Mediterranean sun and the picturesque landscapes that make this area a real paradise.

The complex offers magnificent facilities designed for your well-being and enjoyment, reflecting a commitment to a modern, comfortable and sustainable lifestyle.

Particularly noteworthy is the unique roof of the complex for Villajoyosa, where there is a landscape pool and a barbecue area with breathtaking views of the beach and the dawns of the Costa Blanca.

In addition, residents are provided with:

  • Pool area: for adults, children, as well as a heated swimming path, allowing you to enjoy swimming all year round.
  • Jacuzzi.
  • Indoor and outdoor gym with the possibility of circular gymnastics.
  • Patting green with mini golf.
  • Gourmet room.
  • Coworking area.

At Alonis Living Playa del Torres, every detail is designed to make you live the life of your dreams. Discover this complex and let yourself be inspired!

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 74.0
Price per m², USD 5,158
Apartment price, USD 381,663
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 106.0 – 226.0
Price per m², USD 3,357 – 4,155
Apartment price, USD 440,380 – 758,628
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 131.0
Price per m², USD 4,097
Apartment price, USD 536,677

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Developer news

31.03.2020
«To buy an apartment or a house, you need to have an account with a local bank». What difficulties one can face when buying real estate in Spain
04.03.2020
«It’s possible to purchase a two-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea on the Costa Blanca for a hundred thousand euros». Expert on buying property in Spain
All news
