The residential complex Alonis Living Playa del Torres stands out for its innovative and elegant architecture and is only less than a 5-minute walk from the idyllic Playa del Torres. It is an ideal place for those who dream every day to enjoy the sea breeze, the Mediterranean sun and the picturesque landscapes that make this area a real paradise.

The complex offers magnificent facilities designed for your well-being and enjoyment, reflecting a commitment to a modern, comfortable and sustainable lifestyle.

Particularly noteworthy is the unique roof of the complex for Villajoyosa, where there is a landscape pool and a barbecue area with breathtaking views of the beach and the dawns of the Costa Blanca.

In addition, residents are provided with:

Pool area: for adults, children, as well as a heated swimming path, allowing you to enjoy swimming all year round.

Jacuzzi.

Indoor and outdoor gym with the possibility of circular gymnastics.

Patting green with mini golf.

Gourmet room.

Coworking area.

At Alonis Living Playa del Torres, every detail is designed to make you live the life of your dreams. Discover this complex and let yourself be inspired!