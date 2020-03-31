  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
  4. Residential complex Allonbay Azure

Residential complex Allonbay Azure

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$351,566
from
$741,922/m²
;
5
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26594
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    5

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

Unique design with high-quality construction and premium materials. Residential complex Azure Residencial is located just a few meters from the beach, surrounded by mountains. In the public areas there is a swimming pool, extensive gardens, a playground, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a steam bath.

The residential complex located in Villajoyosa is a picturesque new area on the Costa Blanca. In just a few minutes by car you can reach the magnificent beaches of Villajoyosa: Paradis, Bolnou or Asparayo. The city of Alicante is 20 minutes away. There are also bars, restaurants, shops, all the infrastructure of the city. Villajoyosa is a cozy town, quiet and charming, where you will feel great at any time of the year.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 48.0
Price per m², USD 7,324
Apartment price, USD 350,662
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 91.0 – 115.0
Price per m², USD 6,468 – 6,547
Apartment price, USD 594,243 – 741,922

Location on the map

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

31.03.2020
«To buy an apartment or a house, you need to have an account with a local bank». What difficulties one can face when buying real estate in Spain
04.03.2020
«It’s possible to purchase a two-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea on the Costa Blanca for a hundred thousand euros». Expert on buying property in Spain
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$271,510
Residential complex Amaneser X
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$276,572
Residential complex SeaView 6
Finestrat, Spain
from
$518,032
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Finestrat, Spain
from
$568,877
Residential complex Nwcia Village
la Nucia, Spain
from
$484,693
You are viewing
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$351,566
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Residential complex Residencial La Isla III
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$271,510
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 73–101 m²
5 real estate properties 5
Residencial "La Isla III"  is an urban complex consisting of 44 semi-detached apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms. The complex has a large communal garden, a communal swimming pool. The residential complex is located close to all types of services and about 500 meters from the beach of Los Loco…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Luz Resort
Residential complex Luz Resort
Finestrat, Spain
from
$422,833
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The modern complex LUZ - Balcón de Finestrat. The complex has a communal pool, gym and areas for sports activities without leaving the complex. 18 exclusive terraced houses located in the privileged town of Finestrat-Benidorm, on the beautiful Costa Blanca, Alicante, Spain. These houses are …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Residential complex Duly Lo Marabu Villas
Rojales, Spain
from
$495,320
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Area 107–123 m²
3 real estate properties 3
The residential complex has a common swimming pool with green spaces, a spa area (gym, sauna, jacuzzi), a children's area. Within walking distance there is a developed infrastructure: shops, a shopping center, a medical center, pharmacies, administrative offices, banks, a school, recreatio…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Buying Property in Spain 2025: Prices, Locations and Investment Prospects From an Expert
08.01.2025
Buying Property in Spain 2025: Prices, Locations and Investment Prospects From an Expert
From Malaga to Alicante: An Overview of Attractive Real Estate in Spain
26.12.2024
From Malaga to Alicante: An Overview of Attractive Real Estate in Spain
The 8th Annual Realting Mastercup Regatta — Photo Report
11.11.2024
The 8th Annual Realting Mastercup Regatta — Photo Report
Everything You Need to Know About Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — Answers to the Most Common Questions
02.09.2024
Everything You Need to Know About Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — Answers to the Most Common Questions
Registration for the Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 is Now Open!
12.08.2024
Registration for the Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 is Now Open!
“In a Year, I Changed 7 Countries and 35 Apartments.” How I Received a Spanish Digital Nomad Visa and Settled Into This Country
08.08.2024
“In a Year, I Changed 7 Countries and 35 Apartments.” How I Received a Spanish Digital Nomad Visa and Settled Into This Country
Golden Visa in Spain. How to Get Spanish Citizenship by Investment
22.05.2024
Golden Visa in Spain. How to Get Spanish Citizenship by Investment
Show all publications