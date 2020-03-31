Residential complex Allonbay Azure

Unique design with high-quality construction and premium materials. Residential complex Azure Residencial is located just a few meters from the beach, surrounded by mountains. In the public areas there is a swimming pool, extensive gardens, a playground, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a steam bath.

The residential complex located in Villajoyosa is a picturesque new area on the Costa Blanca. In just a few minutes by car you can reach the magnificent beaches of Villajoyosa: Paradis, Bolnou or Asparayo. The city of Alicante is 20 minutes away. There are also bars, restaurants, shops, all the infrastructure of the city. Villajoyosa is a cozy town, quiet and charming, where you will feel great at any time of the year.