  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Nucia
  4. Apartment in a new building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views

Apartment in a new building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views

la Nucia, Spain
from
$374,359
;
29
Leave a request
ID: 27663
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    la Nucia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea

The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities. This calm and family-friendly location is ideal for those seeking a peaceful yet active lifestyle near Benidorm and Altea.

These homes offer convenient access to essential amenities, with the nearest shopping center just 0.5 km away, La Nucia town center 2 km, the beaches of Benidorm 9 km, Altea 11 km, the closest golf course 12 km, Alicante city center 45 km, and Alicante-Elche Airport approximately 61 km from the project, providing excellent regional and international connectivity.

The complex is designed with landscaped communal areas that include a large swimming pool surrounded by lush greenery, a fully equipped modern gym, a social club for residents, and elevators in all buildings. The setting promotes wellness, comfort, and a strong sense of community.

The homes for sale in La Nucia, Alicante consist of 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and penthouses, each with 2 bathrooms. Interiors feature open-plan living and dining areas filled with natural light, contemporary kitchens with central islands, and large terraces ideal for outdoor living. Penthouses offer private solariums with stunning views of the sea and mountains. All homes include a private garage, and the layouts focus on practicality, comfort, and bright, modern design.


ALC-01104

Location on the map

la Nucia, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$523,867
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Polop, Spain
from
$514,668
Apartment building Properties with Sea Views Surrounded by Nature in Mijas Malaga
Mijas, Spain
from
$465,005
Apartment building Apartments with Pool and Green Areas in Monforte del Cid
Monforte del Cid, Spain
from
$512,094
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$1,53M
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
la Nucia, Spain
from
$374,359
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Show all Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Apartment building Seaside Apartments in a Gated Community in Pilar de la Horadada
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
from
$482,664
The year of construction 2026
3-Bedroom Apartments with Sea Views Near Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada These stylish and modern apartments are part of a premium coastal development just steps from the golden sands of Playa Higuericas in Torre de la Horadada, one of southern Costa Blanca's most sought-after beach…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Show all Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Apartment building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela
Orihuela, Spain
from
$594,500
The year of construction 2026
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Elegant Apartments within Walking Distance of the Beach in Playa Flamenca Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held o…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Show all Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Apartment building Modern Apartments Close to Amenities in Estepona, Malaga
Estepona, Spain
from
$370,827
The year of construction 2028
Modern Apartments by the Mediterranean in Estepona Estepona is one of the most sought-after destinations on the Costa del Sol, known for its charming old town, lively marina and more than twenty kilometres of coastline with Blue Flag beaches. With a mild Mediterranean climate, golf courses, …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
09.09.2025
How to Open a Bank Account in Spain: Peculiarities of the Procedure for Residents and Non-Residents
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
03.09.2025
TIE in Spain: Complete Guide to the Foreigner Identity Card
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
22.08.2025
Real Estate Taxes in Spain: A Complete Guide for Buyers, Owners, and Sellers
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
05.08.2025
Top 5 Countries for Obtaining a Retirement Residence Permit
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
29.07.2025
The New Era of Investment and Residency in Spain: An Expert's Insight into High American Demand
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
11.07.2025
An Outstanding Start to the Year. Results of the First Quarter of 2025 in the Spanish Residential Real Estate Market
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
09.07.2025
Where to Live in Madrid: Budget-Friendly, Safe (and Not So Safe) Neighborhoods
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Show all publications