Essential House is a project of detached houses with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, two of which are ensuite. The plots ranging from 590 to 700 m2 face the south side, with sea and mountain views, and light floods all the rooms.

The houses have air conditioning, household appliances and materials of the highest quality. In addition, they have a large garden area and a private pool.

They are located in the resort of Sierra Cortina, one of the most prestigious complexes on the Costa Blanca.