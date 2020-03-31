  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Allonbay Alba

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$916,019
from
$1,28M/m²
;
5
Address
Params
Description
ID: 26675
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    4

About the complex

We present luxurious new apartments, duplexes and penthouses located right on the seafront between Benidorm and Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca. These elegant white buildings, each with just six floors, are surrounded by extensive green areas and offer one to four bedrooms with spacious living spaces.

Villajoyosa is a small, cozy town on the north coast of the Costa Blanca. The coastal city, located very successfully - next to the large resort town of Benidorm and not far from the capital of the province - Alicante. It is a picturesque and delightful city with beautiful sandy beaches. In addition, quite colorful fishing houses along the coastline, while overlooking the sea and against the backdrop of mountains are all that add up to the aesthetics of this city. Villajoyosa is well known for its chocolate industry and tourism.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 95.0
Price per m², USD 9,642
Apartment price, USD 916,019
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 120.0
Price per m², USD 10,667
Apartment price, USD 1,28M

Location on the map

la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain

Developer news

31.03.2020
«To buy an apartment or a house, you need to have an account with a local bank». What difficulties one can face when buying real estate in Spain
04.03.2020
«It’s possible to purchase a two-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea on the Costa Blanca for a hundred thousand euros». Expert on buying property in Spain
All news
