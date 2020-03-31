Residential complex Allonbay Alba

We present luxurious new apartments, duplexes and penthouses located right on the seafront between Benidorm and Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca. These elegant white buildings, each with just six floors, are surrounded by extensive green areas and offer one to four bedrooms with spacious living spaces.

Villajoyosa is a small, cozy town on the north coast of the Costa Blanca. The coastal city, located very successfully - next to the large resort town of Benidorm and not far from the capital of the province - Alicante. It is a picturesque and delightful city with beautiful sandy beaches. In addition, quite colorful fishing houses along the coastline, while overlooking the sea and against the backdrop of mountains are all that add up to the aesthetics of this city. Villajoyosa is well known for its chocolate industry and tourism.