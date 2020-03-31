Residential complex Talasa Caelus

Caelus is the first project in the Talasa Utopian Village complex, which initially includes 51 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. The Talasa Caelus buildings are designed as compact and efficient volumes, ensuring the optimum temperature in your home in both winter and summer. The main feature of Talasa Caelus houses is their large terraces, ideal for outdoor living. The combination of the living room and these spacious terraces creates a harmonious living space, where the interior smoothly passes into the exterior.

The common areas of Talasa Caelus create a deeply natural atmosphere. Here you will find the perfect places for walking, playing sports and especially cycling. You will be able to gather with loved ones in public clubs, enjoy outdoor spaces protected from the sun, and relax among the lush vegetation where fresh air circulates.

Additional amenities include numerous large pools located throughout the complex, sensory gardens, yoga areas, gardens for own consumption, bicycle repair shops and pet washing areas. This is the real dream home on earth.

During the construction of the complex, attention is paid to minimal environmental impact. A careful selection of building materials allows you to enjoy extraordinary views of the natural surroundings of Talasa Caelus at any time.