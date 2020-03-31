  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Talasa Caelus

Denia, Spain
from
$287,860
from
$580,123/m²
;
8
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26593
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/07/2025

Location

  Country
    Spain
  State
    Valencian Community
  Town
    Denia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Caelus is the first project in the Talasa Utopian Village complex, which initially includes 51 apartments with one, two and three bedrooms. The Talasa Caelus buildings are designed as compact and efficient volumes, ensuring the optimum temperature in your home in both winter and summer. The main feature of Talasa Caelus houses is their large terraces, ideal for outdoor living. The combination of the living room and these spacious terraces creates a harmonious living space, where the interior smoothly passes into the exterior.

The common areas of Talasa Caelus create a deeply natural atmosphere. Here you will find the perfect places for walking, playing sports and especially cycling. You will be able to gather with loved ones in public clubs, enjoy outdoor spaces protected from the sun, and relax among the lush vegetation where fresh air circulates.

Additional amenities include numerous large pools located throughout the complex, sensory gardens, yoga areas, gardens for own consumption, bicycle repair shops and pet washing areas. This is the real dream home on earth.

During the construction of the complex, attention is paid to minimal environmental impact. A careful selection of building materials allows you to enjoy extraordinary views of the natural surroundings of Talasa Caelus at any time.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 52.0
Price per m², USD 5,536
Apartment price, USD 287,120
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 79.0 – 80.0
Price per m², USD 4,277 – 5,794
Apartment price, USD 341,249 – 456,567
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 98.0 – 99.0
Price per m², USD 4,262 – 5,660
Apartment price, USD 416,559 – 558,942
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 93.0 – 112.0
Price per m², USD 4,572 – 4,947
Apartment price, USD 458,921 – 510,696

Location on the map

Denia, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

