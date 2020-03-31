  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Nucia
  4. Residential complex Nwcia Village

Residential complex Nwcia Village

la Nucia, Spain
from
$484,693
from
$585,318/m²
;
8
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 25657
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    la Nucia

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Русский Русский

A modern design and construction village where you can enjoy the climate, sunshine all year round, breathtaking views of the bays of Benidorm and Albir and lead a healthy lifestyle. It is close to all services and the sports center of La Nusia. The size of the houses and their configuration make them ideal for customers who need more space, for those who want to make a profitable use of their assets by renting out a piece of property while keeping the house, or for those who want a space for games, an office or a zone for the smallest family members. The houses have several terraces with beautiful views, parking for two cars and a garden with direct access to common areas. Many also have a solarium where you can enjoy outdoor evenings with your friends.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 162.0
Price per m², USD 3,325
Apartment price, USD 564,940
Apartments House
Area, m² 162.0
Price per m², USD 3,832
Apartment price, USD 650,983

Location on the map

la Nucia, Spain

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

31.03.2020
«To buy an apartment or a house, you need to have an account with a local bank». What difficulties one can face when buying real estate in Spain
04.03.2020
«It’s possible to purchase a two-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea on the Costa Blanca for a hundred thousand euros». Expert on buying property in Spain
All news
Similar complexes
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Polop, Spain
from
$514,668
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$435,197
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Finestrat, Spain
from
$260,822
Residential complex SeaView 6
Finestrat, Spain
from
$518,032
Residential complex AREAbeach IV CIUDAD QUESADA
Rojales, Spain
from
$406,622
You are viewing
Residential complex Nwcia Village
la Nucia, Spain
from
$484,693
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Residential quarter Euromarina Villas
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
from
$435,468
Finishing options Finished
Area 131–205 m²
8 real estate objects 8
Euromarina presents its select collection of luxury villas on the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida, architectural gems located in the most idyllic corners of the Mediterranean coast. Imagine waking up to the sound of the waves, sunbathing more than 300 days a year and having the freedom to c…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Innova Sun
Residential complex Innova Sun
Callosa de Segura, Spain
from
$270,553
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 76–87 m²
2 real estate objects 2
The complex is located in Orihuela Costa - a picturesque resort area, part of the Spanish Costa Blanca coast. Here you can enjoy the original Mediterranean landscape - valleys, mountain pine and oak groves, meadows, saturated with the aromas of various fragrant plants. The surrounding salt l…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Residential complex VALONIA RESORT
Torrevieja, Spain
from
$344,228
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 9
Area 71–89 m²
2 real estate objects 2
This residential area will offer you 2 or 3 bedroom homes in a modern building. The communal areas will include 3 swimming pools, a gym, a paddle court and large gardens
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
10.04.2025
Property Roadshow: a Place to Live — INFINITUM
Buying Property in Spain 2025: Prices, Locations and Investment Prospects From an Expert
08.01.2025
Buying Property in Spain 2025: Prices, Locations and Investment Prospects From an Expert
From Malaga to Alicante: An Overview of Attractive Real Estate in Spain
26.12.2024
From Malaga to Alicante: An Overview of Attractive Real Estate in Spain
The 8th Annual Realting Mastercup Regatta — Photo Report
11.11.2024
The 8th Annual Realting Mastercup Regatta — Photo Report
Everything You Need to Know About Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — Answers to the Most Common Questions
02.09.2024
Everything You Need to Know About Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 — Answers to the Most Common Questions
Registration for the Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 is Now Open!
12.08.2024
Registration for the Realting Mastercup Regatta 2024 is Now Open!
“In a Year, I Changed 7 Countries and 35 Apartments.” How I Received a Spanish Digital Nomad Visa and Settled Into This Country
08.08.2024
“In a Year, I Changed 7 Countries and 35 Apartments.” How I Received a Spanish Digital Nomad Visa and Settled Into This Country
Golden Visa in Spain. How to Get Spanish Citizenship by Investment
22.05.2024
Golden Visa in Spain. How to Get Spanish Citizenship by Investment
Show all publications