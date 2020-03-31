Residential complex Nwcia Village

A modern design and construction village where you can enjoy the climate, sunshine all year round, breathtaking views of the bays of Benidorm and Albir and lead a healthy lifestyle. It is close to all services and the sports center of La Nusia. The size of the houses and their configuration make them ideal for customers who need more space, for those who want to make a profitable use of their assets by renting out a piece of property while keeping the house, or for those who want a space for games, an office or a zone for the smallest family members. The houses have several terraces with beautiful views, parking for two cars and a garden with direct access to common areas. Many also have a solarium where you can enjoy outdoor evenings with your friends.