  Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante

Apartment in a new building Apartments with a Pool Near the Sea in El Verger Alicante

el Verger, Spain
from
$542,702
;
9
ID: 27675
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Village
    el Verger

Property characteristics

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Elevator

About the complex

Newly-Built 1 to 3 Bedroom Apartments with a Pool and Spa in El Verger, Alicante

Nestled in the heart of the Marina Alta region, El Verger offers a serene blend of coastal charm and everyday convenience. Surrounded by natural beauty, this quiet town is located near the golden beaches of the Costa Blanca, providing an ideal setting for both relaxation and year-round living.

From these apartments for sale in Alicante, within 0.5 km, residents can access supermarkets, restaurants, and local services. The sandy beaches of Les Deveses are just 1.3 km away. Ondara and the large shopping centre Portal de la Marina are 5.1 km away, while the cosmopolitan town of Dénia lies 10.5 km to the northeast. The La Sella Golf Club is situated 12.7 km away, and Oliva Nova Golf is 13.6 km to the north. The airports of Alicante and Valencia are 104 km and 111 km away, respectively.

The residential complex has been thoughtfully designed to create a harmonious blend of nature and modern living. Residents enjoy spacious landscaped gardens, a refreshing swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a jacuzzi, a sauna, a coworking space, and a welcoming social club, all set in a private and secure environment.

These contemporary apartments are available in 1, 2, or 3-bedroom layouts, each offering generous interior spaces and large terraces ideal for outdoor living. The homes are designed with attention to detail, incorporating high-quality finishes and open-plan living areas to maximize comfort and natural light. Each unit includes a surface parking space and access via lift to all floors.


ALC-01096

Location on the map

el Verger, Spain
