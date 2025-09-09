Apartment in a new building Brand-New Apartments with Terraces in San Miguel de Salinas

2 and 3 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Salinas Views in San Miguel

San Miguel de Salinas is a charming inland town located in the province of Alicante. Known for its traditional Spanish character and proximity to both countryside and coast, it offers a peaceful yet well-connected lifestyle. Surrounded by nature and salt lakes, it is a popular choice for those seeking a blend of relaxation and convenience.

From the development, daily amenities are within easy reach: supermarkets and restaurants are just 0.6 km away, while the town center is only 1 km from the building. Villamartín Golf is 6.8 km away, and La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center is at 9.1 km. The beaches of Orihuela Costa, such as Playa Flamenca, are approximately 10.7 km away. Torrevieja is located 13.6 km away, and the vibrant city of Murcia is 57.9 km away. The nearest airports are Murcia International Airport 61.2 km and Alicante Airport 63.5 km, offering excellent connectivity.

The community is set in a newly built 7-story residential building with a sleek, modern design. It features generous communal areas including a large swimming pool, landscaped green zones, underground parking spaces, and storage rooms. The building also includes an elevator for easy access to all levels.

The apartments in San Miguel de Salinas for sale are available in different layouts, offering 2 or 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Ground-floor units come with private gardens, while the top-floor apartments feature private solariums with panoramic views. All homes include open-plan kitchens and living areas that extend to spacious terraces, ideal for enjoying the Mediterranean climate. Premium-quality finishes ensure style and comfort throughout.

