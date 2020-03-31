Residential complex INFINIUM III is located in the prestigious Saladar district of Calpe, in close proximity to the famous Arenal Bol beach and the lively city center. This exceptional location provides residents with the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of coastal living while having easy access to all the necessary infrastructure and services.

All apartments in the complex are distinguished by the presence of spacious private terraces and large windows that provide maximum penetration of natural light, creating a bright and cozy atmosphere. The interiors are carefully designed to ensure the highest level of comfort and functionality.