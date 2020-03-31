  1. Realting.com
Residential complex INFINIUM III

Calp, Spain
from
$514,100
from
$1,01M/m²
;
8
ID: 26349
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Town
    Calp

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    17

About the complex

Русский Русский

Residential complex INFINIUM III is located in the prestigious Saladar district of Calpe, in close proximity to the famous Arenal Bol beach and the lively city center. This exceptional location provides residents with the opportunity to enjoy all the benefits of coastal living while having easy access to all the necessary infrastructure and services.

All apartments in the complex are distinguished by the presence of spacious private terraces and large windows that provide maximum penetration of natural light, creating a bright and cozy atmosphere. The interiors are carefully designed to ensure the highest level of comfort and functionality.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 115.0 – 119.0
Price per m², USD 4,320 – 5,365
Apartment price, USD 514,100 – 616,920
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 201.0
Price per m², USD 5,002
Apartment price, USD 1,01M

Location on the map

Calp, Spain

Developer news

31.03.2020
«To buy an apartment or a house, you need to have an account with a local bank». What difficulties one can face when buying real estate in Spain
04.03.2020
«It’s possible to purchase a two-bedroom apartment 500 meters from the sea on the Costa Blanca for a hundred thousand euros». Expert on buying property in Spain
All news
