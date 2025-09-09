Apartment in a new building Apartments withing Walking Distance of Beach in Orihuela

Situated within walking distance of the beach, this contemporary community provides convenient access to extensive daily amenities in the coastal town. Notably, a lively weekly Saturday market is held on Calle Nicolas De Bussi. These apartments come in 2, 3, and 4-bedroom options, offering a range of choices for potential residents.
These sought-after apartments for sale in Orihuela, Alicante boast a strategic location modern apartments are located in the popular Costa Blanca area of Playa Flamenca, just 700 meters away from the beautiful beach.– just 1 kilometer away from the renowned La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Center, 5 kilometers from Torrevieja Hospital, with the International Airport of Alicante, situated 50 kilometers away, and Murcia Airport at a distance of 54 kilometers.
Residents of this community can enjoy various shared facilities, including a large communal pool, green areas, and shaded spots, making it a delightful place to relax and unwind.
Inside the apartments, expect nothing but high-quality finishes and contemporary design. The interiors are tastefully adorned with modern furniture and decor. The fully equipped kitchen features a white marble countertop, adding a touch of elegance to the space. The bathrooms are designed with modern aesthetics in mind and include convenient walk-in showers.