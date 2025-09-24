  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa

New Buildings in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
4
Villajoyosa
11
La Nucia
5
Altea
3
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$817,032
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Show all Residential complex Orizonne
Residential complex Orizonne
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$373,094
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 9
Area 82–108 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The Orizonne complex is located in a natural area, just 2 km from the center of Villajoyosa and 10 km from Benidorm. The beaches of Paradis, Bolnou and Asparayo are nearby. Villajoyosa is a quiet and cozy town on the Costa Blanca, where there is everything you need for a comfortable life. Th…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
413,138
Apartment 3 rooms
108.0
448,550
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Show all Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$570,956
The year of construction 2026
Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments for Sale in Finestrat Stylish apartments are situated in Finestrat a charming town located in the province of Alicante, Spain, on the eastern coast along the Costa Blanca. It is known for its blend of beautiful beaches, mountain views, and rich histori…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Karon PhuketKaron Phuket
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Finestrat, Spain
from
$655,152
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 129 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential complex of individual houses in the area of Finestrat
Agency
VYM Canarias
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Show all Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Residential quarter SaliSol Hills
Finestrat, Spain
from
$568,877
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 107–225 m²
5 real estate properties 5
SaliSol Hills is a new development of villas in the Balcon Finestrat area, located near Benidorm and 6 minutes from the Terra Mítica theme park. The complex has panoramic views of the sea and the Puig Campana mountain. The distance to Alicante - Elche Airport is 57 km
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$374,359
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Show all Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$353,168
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Apartments with Stunning Mediterranean Views in Finestrat Located in Finestrat, one of the most tranquil and high-demand areas on the Costa Blanca, these luxury apartments offer a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty, golf courses, and Mediterranean beaches. This coastal…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Luz Resort
Residential complex Luz Resort
Residential complex Luz Resort
Residential complex Luz Resort
Residential complex Luz Resort
Residential complex Luz Resort
Residential complex Luz Resort
Finestrat, Spain
from
$422,833
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
The modern complex LUZ - Balcón de Finestrat. The complex has a communal pool, gym and areas for sports activities without leaving the complex. 18 exclusive terraced houses located in the privileged town of Finestrat-Benidorm, on the beautiful Costa Blanca, Alicante, Spain. These houses are …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$419,781
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spain
from
$547,411
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Luxurious Eco-Friendly Apartments in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante Luxurious apartments are situated in Altea, a town on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Costa Blanca. It's located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community. Altea is known for its picturesque natural beaut…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Show all Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$465,005
The year of construction 2026
Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments for Sale in Finestrat Stylish apartments are situated in Finestrat a charming town located in the province of Alicante, Spain, on the eastern coast along the Costa Blanca. It is known for its blend of beautiful beaches, mountain views, and rich histori…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Show all Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$441,461
The year of construction 2026
Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments for Sale in Finestrat Stylish apartments are situated in Finestrat a charming town located in the province of Alicante, Spain, on the eastern coast along the Costa Blanca. It is known for its blend of beautiful beaches, mountain views, and rich histori…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Show all Residential complex SeaView 6
Residential complex SeaView 6
Finestrat, Spain
from
$518,032
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 1
Area 109–136 m²
2 real estate properties 2
The residential complex SEAVIEW 6, located in the prestigious area of the Costa Blanca, offers a unique combination of natural beauty and urban comfort. Surrounded by mountains and with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the complex provides a tranquil atmosphere. At the same time, it …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Show all Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Residential complex Finestrat Paradise Resort
Finestrat, Spain
from
$397,514
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 80–318 m²
6 real estate properties 6
Finestrat Paradise Resort is a unique residential complex in Finestrat, comprising 66 apartments and 14 villas. The resort is located near the beaches of Benidorm and is surrounded by infrastructure: shopping centers, golf courses and hotels. The houses are distinguished by privacy, with t…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
80.0 – 82.0
495,766 – 572,492
Apartment 3 rooms
103.0
532,948 – 702,335
House
318.0
1,36M
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$426,157
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Show all Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Residential complex Eagle Tower by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$435,197
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 24
Area 97–372 m²
5 real estate properties 5
The sea, golf and life of Benidorm are all enjoyable in Eagle Tower by TM. Privileged location, next to Las Rejas Golf Club, just 1 km from Poniente Beach, with excellent connections to the N-332 and AP7 motorways. Eagle Tower by TM will consist of one tower with a diverse type of accommodat…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
97.0 – 120.0
488,684 – 524,095
Apartment 3 rooms
117.0 – 325.0
552,425 – 944,316
Apartment 4 rooms
372.0
1,04M
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Show all Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Residential complex SLIM TOWER
Benidorm, Spain
from
$284,521
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 22
Area 56–59 m²
7 real estate properties 7
The new SLIM TOWER building in Benidorm features an innovative and avant-garde architectural design. The building is equipped with an air conditioning system with air distribution through ducts, as well as a mechanical ventilation system that ensures clean and healthy indoor air and compli…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
56.0 – 59.0
476,821 – 562,340
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$747,069
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Show all Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$676,906
The year of construction 2026
Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments for Sale in Finestrat Stylish apartments are situated in Finestrat a charming town located in the province of Alicante, Spain, on the eastern coast along the Costa Blanca. It is known for its blend of beautiful beaches, mountain views, and rich histori…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Residential complex Allonbay Alba
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$916,019
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
Area 95–120 m²
2 real estate properties 2
We present luxurious new apartments, duplexes and penthouses located right on the seafront between Benidorm and Villajoyosa on the Costa Blanca. These elegant white buildings, each with just six floors, are surrounded by extensive green areas and offer one to four bedrooms with spacious livi…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 2 rooms
95.0
920,708
Apartment 3 rooms
120.0
1,29M
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Show all Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Residential complex Polop Hills Nature
Polop, Spain
from
$514,668
The year of construction 2025
Area 125–158 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Gated residential complex. Surrounded by pine trees and protected by Mount Ponoich, the Polop Hills residential complex offers the perfect combination of security, convenience and proximity to nature. The complex has 24-hour security, a large communal swimming pool for adults and children, r…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Show all Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$606,273
The year of construction 2026
Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments for Sale in Finestrat Stylish apartments are situated in Finestrat a charming town located in the province of Alicante, Spain, on the eastern coast along the Costa Blanca. It is known for its blend of beautiful beaches, mountain views, and rich histori…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$361,409
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$606,273
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Show all Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Apartment building Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments in Finestrat Alicante
Finestrat, Spain
from
$523,867
The year of construction 2026
Elegant 2 and 3 Bedroom Golf Apartments for Sale in Finestrat Stylish apartments are situated in Finestrat a charming town located in the province of Alicante, Spain, on the eastern coast along the Costa Blanca. It is known for its blend of beautiful beaches, mountain views, and rich histori…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Show all Residential complex Essential House
Residential complex Essential House
Finestrat, Spain
from
$858,199
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 130–170 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Essential House is a project of detached houses with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, two of which are ensuite. The plots ranging from 590 to 700 m2 face the south side, with sea and mountain views, and light floods all the rooms.The houses have air conditioning, household appliances an…
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Show all Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Residential complex Sunset Sailors by TM
Benidorm, Spain
from
$470,630
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 30
Area 76–423 m²
6 real estate properties 6
The Sunset Sailors by TM complex is located in a privileged area of ​​​​Poniente Beach, just 50 meters away. The urbanization has apartments with 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms with impressive sea views and large terraces that will allow you to experience the unique sensation of floating without lea…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
76.0
585,476
Apartment 2 rooms
109.0
720,041 – 789,684
Apartment 3 rooms
134.0 – 423.0
855,786 – 2,34M
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spain
from
$1,17M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Luxurious Eco-Friendly Apartments in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante Luxurious apartments are situated in Altea, a town on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Costa Blanca. It's located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community. Altea is known for its picturesque natural beaut…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Show all Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Residential complex BREEZE, smell the scents of the Mediterranean
Finestrat, Spain
from
$260,822
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 3
Designed to live with maximum functionality, overseeing  the Mediterranean Sea, BREEZE is the new private and gated community, in an  very quiet area, with easy communications and close to beaches, (less than 8 kms from the Cala of Finestrat)  and the exclusive golf course of Puig Campana, M…
Agency
IBAKA HOMES REAL ESTATE INTERNATIONAL
Leave a request
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Residential complex Allonbay Azure
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$351,566
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 5
Area 48–115 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Unique design with high-quality construction and premium materials. Residential complex Azure Residencial is located just a few meters from the beach, surrounded by mountains. In the public areas there is a swimming pool, extensive gardens, a playground, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a s…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
48.0
351,758
Apartment 3 rooms
91.0 – 115.0
596,100 – 744,239
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Show all Residential complex Luz 2
Residential complex Luz 2
Benidorm, Spain
from
$406,286
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 160–229 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Bungalo is located in the modern LUZ 2 complex - Balcón de Finestrat. The complex has a common pool, a gym and a place to play sports without leaving the territory of the complex.
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Villa Golf Villas with Pools, Parking & Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat
Villa Golf Villas with Pools, Parking & Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat
Villa Golf Villas with Pools, Parking & Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat
Villa Golf Villas with Pools, Parking & Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat
Villa Golf Villas with Pools, Parking & Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat
Show all Villa Golf Villas with Pools, Parking & Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat
Villa Golf Villas with Pools, Parking & Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat
Finestrat, Spain
from
$1,35M
The year of construction 2027
4 Bedroom Detached Golf Villas with Private Pools, Underground Parking and Lush Communal Areas in Finestrat Nestled in the picturesque town of Finestrat, a gem of Alicante province on Spain's Costa Blanca, these sleek, contemporary villas offer an extraordinary blend of coastal allure and mo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Residential complex Allonbay Urban
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$292,421
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 8
Area 58–127 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Discover Villajoyosa in our new residential complex located in the heart of the city, just a few steps from the central beach. Here you will find apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, offering sea views and central convenience.The complex features new apartments, duplexes and penthouses built…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
58.0
293,918
Apartment 2 rooms
82.0
493,995
Apartment 3 rooms
90.0 – 127.0
672,825 – 938,060
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$447,347
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Show all Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Apartment building Stylish Sea-View Apartments in Finestrat Costa Blanca
Finestrat, Spain
from
$329,624
The year of construction 2027
2 Bedroom Apartments with Stunning Mediterranean Views in Finestrat Located in Finestrat, one of the most tranquil and high-demand areas on the Costa Blanca, these luxury apartments offer a peaceful lifestyle surrounded by natural beauty, golf courses, and Mediterranean beaches. This coastal…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Show all Residential complex Alonis Living
Residential complex Alonis Living
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$381,663
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 8
Area 74–226 m²
4 real estate properties 4
The residential complex Alonis Living Playa del Torres stands out for its innovative and elegant architecture and is only less than a 5-minute walk from the idyllic Playa del Torres. It is an ideal place for those who dream every day to enjoy the sea breeze, the Mediterranean sun and the pic…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
74.0
383,628
Apartment 2 rooms
106.0 – 226.0
442,648 – 762,535
Apartment 3 rooms
131.0
539,441
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Show all Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Apartment building Apartments for Investment in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante
Altea, Spain
from
$576,842
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 6
Luxurious Eco-Friendly Apartments in Viva Altea Beach Project, Alicante Luxurious apartments are situated in Altea, a town on the Mediterranean coast of Spain, Costa Blanca. It's located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community. Altea is known for its picturesque natural beaut…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Show all Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Apartment building Luxurious Apartments Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa
Villajoyosa, Spain
from
$424,525
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom Luxurious Apartments with Communal Pool Meters from the Beach in Villajoyosa Ultra-modern apartments situated in Villajoyosa, often referred to as La Vila Joiosa, is a picturesque coastal town located in the province of Alicante, within the Valencian Community of Spain. Known fo…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Show all Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
Apartment building Elegant Homes in La Nucia Alicante with Mountain and Sea Views
La Nucia, Spain
from
$426,157
The year of construction 2027
2 and 3 Bedroom Homes in La Nucia Near Benidorm and Altea The properties are located in La Nucia, a tranquil town on the Costa Blanca in the Alicante province. Nestled in a scenic natural environment, the area is close to the renowned Ciudad Deportiva, which offers top-tier sports facilities…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
Show all Residential complex Nwcia Village
Residential complex Nwcia Village
La Nucia, Spain
from
$484,693
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Area 162 m²
1 real estate property 1
A modern design and construction village where you can enjoy the climate, sunshine all year round, breathtaking views of the bays of Benidorm and Albir and lead a healthy lifestyle. It is close to all services and the sports center of La Nusia. The size of the houses and their configuration …
Agency
EspanaTour
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go