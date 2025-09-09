  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building Stylish Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Torrevieja

Torrevieja, Spain
$337,864
17
ID: 27680
Last update: 09/09/2025

Location

  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Valencian Community
  • Region
    el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  • Town
    Torrevieja

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

2 and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Garden or Solarium in Aguas Nuevas Torrevieja

Located in the prestigious Aguas Nuevas neighborhood of Torrevieja, these modern apartments offer an ideal combination of comfort and proximity to the sea. The area is renowned for its year-round amenities, stunning coastline, and relaxed Mediterranean lifestyle. Residents can benefit from easy access to local shops, vibrant dining options, and well-maintained parks in the area.

The apartments are ideally located just 1 km from La Mata and Los Locos beaches, within 0.4 km of everyday essentials such as supermarkets and pharmacies, 2.5 km from the popular Habaneras shopping center, only 3 km from Torrevieja’s town center, approximately 13.5 km from the nearest golf course Las Colinas, 2.2 km from the scenic La Mata Natural Park, and conveniently 43.5 km from Alicante Airport as well as 67.5 km from Murcia International Airport.

This gated community features expansive green areas, a communal swimming pool with a dedicated children’s section, and underground parking allocated to each home. The low-rise buildings are designed with privacy and outdoor living in mind.

Available in two layouts, the apartments for sale in Torrevieja, Alicante include ground-floor units with large private gardens and top-floor units with private rooftop solariums. Each home offers 2 or 3-bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, finished to a high standard. Interiors include a fully equipped kitchen (excluding appliances), ducted air conditioning pre-installation, underfloor heating in the bathrooms, electric water heaters, and motorized blinds in the living room. Bathrooms are delivered fully equipped and ready to use.


ALC-01095

Torrevieja, Spain
