Terraced Houses for Sale in in Valencian Community, Spain

Torrevieja
368
Benidorm
51
Alicante
41
Alacant Alicante
4967
1 094 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
2 bedroom villas Azahar is the construction of separate one-story and two-story villas in th…
$527,501
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Terraced house of 142 square meters with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fitted kitchen with acc…
$316,529
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Mediterranean renovated villa for sale in the golf course of Altea Don Cayo (Altea golf) wit…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Agency
MENINA GROUP
Languages
English, Español, Français
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
A fantastic Villa in Villajoyosa. This villa is in a very desirable neighborhood in Villaj…
$756,782
Leave a request
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
2&3 beds townhouses in Gran Alacant near airport & beach. Modern style townhouses with 2 or …
$230,654
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Новая урбанизация с шале с 3 спальнями и 2 ванными комнатами, расположенн…
$280,891
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Villas in San Juan de Alicante, Costa Blanca An exclusive private residential development wh…
$714,247
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
A new villa under construction in Bello Horizonte La Nucia. You will find a large ent…
$1,51M
Leave a request
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 5 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 294 m²
Modern villa near the beach in Calpe. Fascinating completely renovated villa located in a we…
$845,892
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Pinos Pinoso, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Country house under construction waiting for final purchaser details in Pinoso . Country hou…
$402,994
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Bungalows in a newly built residential complex with magnificent views of the pink salt mine …
$275,509
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 569 m²
Luxury villa in Cumbres del Sol, Benitachell, Alicante The villa is distributed over three f…
$2,42M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 134 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$705,034
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 150 m2.Plot size: 179 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
$520,626
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 388 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 388 m2.Plot size: 1621 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, built area: 411 m2.Pr…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in la Font den Carros, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
la Font den Carros, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
In La Font d'en Carròs / Fuente Encarroz a town house is for sale, just 10 minutes from the …
$108,448
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
3 beds country house near San Juan beach and Alicante city
$510,146
Leave a request
Bungalow in Alicante, Spain
Bungalow
Alicante, Spain
Area 397 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents this exclusive property located in one of the best enclaves o…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Benissa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 254 m²
Luxury villa in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The main floor is set up to be the heart o…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Ground floor bungalow in Residencial Marbella 6 , in Torreblanca , Torrevieja , Costa Blanca…
$139,962
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Elx Elche, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsPlot size: 375 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, green z…
$455,595
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ador, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ador, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 292 m²
Precious villa with excellent views of the mountains and the sea is located in the urbanizat…
$580,195
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Welcome to a modern villa complex in the center of La Nucia, but located in quiet surroundin…
$555,337
Leave a request
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Large modern-style 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas near Benidorm. Luxury villas between the s…
$447,771
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
An exclusive project of 12 independent villas under construction. You will enjoy grea…
$672,838
Leave a request
Agency
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL
Languages
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 250 m2.Plot size: 538 m2.New Build.There is private pool, park…
$559,406
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Old villa to renovate in town center of Torrevieja . Large 4-bedroom house to reform or use …
$432,047
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 106 m2.Plot size: 152 m2.Balcony: 17 m2.New Build.There is priv…
$368,707
Leave a request

