Chalets for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

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Chalets in Valencian Community, Spain

;
Alacant Alicante
33
la Marina Baixa
5
Orihuela
3
Pilar de la Horadada
6
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33 properties total found
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 304 m²
We present a truly unique and special CASA in the centre of Muchamiel, located next to the m…
$675,455
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Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 216 m²
In Playa Mujavista, just 300 metres from the sea and just a few metres from the French Liceo…
$738,604
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 659 m²
We have this exclusive villa for sale in the area of Los Girasol, has a living room with woo…
$854,637
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 313 m²
Discover a new concept of life in a privileged natural environment, with the sea as a backdr…
$882,337
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 454 m²
Discover this magnificent villa located in Mutxamel in the same La Huerta urbanization. The…
$906,116
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Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in Vistahermosa. Casamayor Real Estate presents you wi…
$1,33M
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Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 229 m²
Discover a new concept of life in a privileged natural environment, with the sea as a backdr…
$675,621
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive villa located on the street Rio Turia…
$1,29M
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$963,804
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 217 m²
Villa for Sale in Mutxamel - La Huerta Casamayor Real Estate presents this great property lo…
$376,320
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
$282,377
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
$262,561
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Villas with rooms 3 Wonderful newly built villas with rooms 3, bathrooms 2 or 3, private poo…
$267,416
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
$539,985
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Villa located in a quiet and familiar urbanization, where there is a park to spend time with…
$247,432
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Warm and bright penthouse in the Blinker area, near the shopping centers and with a very goo…
$188,049
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
$282,377
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Новая урбанизация с шале с 3 спальнями и 2 ванными комнатами, расположенн…
$280,891
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$247,204
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
$306,156
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
$282,377
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
$436,843
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
$371,549
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
$371,549
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$229,865
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Шале с 3 спальнями, 2 ванными, частным бассейном, солярием и садом, окруж…
$247,699
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
$297,140
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Chalet 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Chalet with 2 bedrooms This new construction offers modern chalets and everything in one lev…
$224,911
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Chalet 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
$678,696
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Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Уютное шале с 3 спальнями Фантастический дом с отоплением на отдельном участке 400m2 коммуна…
$254,635
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Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

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with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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