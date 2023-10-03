Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencian Community
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
2226
la Marina Baixa
887
Orihuela
662
Torrevieja
503
la Marina Alta
356
Pilar de la Horadada
290
l Alfas del Pi
274
Rojales
253
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
1 185 properties total found
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious house in Torrevieja, La Mata district. The house consists of two level…
€850,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Fulgencio, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Fulgencio, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a new townhouse in the closed urbanization BUNGAVILLAS SOL with a swimming pool in …
€185,000
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
We present an exclusive villa on the first line in Torrevieja, La Mata district. Living in t…
€990,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Fantastic penthouse with a terrace of 40 m2, south orientation, just 300 meters from the sea…
€1,22M
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€932,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
€139,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in La Zenia area in Orihuela Costa. On the ground floor there is a spacio…
€318,800
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 3
New comfortable villa for sale with swimming pool in Orihuela Costa, La Zenia, 500 meters fr…
€1,55M
4 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
We present a beautiful townhouse in a closed residential complex on the shores of the Medite…
€315,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good cond…
€159,000
6 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
6 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Villa for sale in Los Balcones area. The area of construction is 286 m2, the land area is 60…
€980,000
3 room house with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
We present a one-storey house on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea in Cabo Roig.The house …
€390,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Torrevieja, La Mata district.…
€190,000
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/2
We present the bungalow after repair in the city of Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is a popular Spa…
€84,260
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
We present the bungalow on the top floor in the urbanization of Jardín del Mar IV in the cit…
€95,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a bungalow on the ground floor with a large terrace in Torrevieja.Torrevieja – is…
€109,900
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse with gym and large solarium in Torrevieja. The townhouse in three floors …
€117,260
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level townhouse in a quiet area near golf courses in the city of Campoamor…
€219,800
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale in the center of Torrevieja.The townhouse in three floors in normal condi…
€132,260
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious villa in Torre de la Horadada, just 550 meters from the sea. Torre de …
€435,000
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 387 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable detached villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Pilar d…
€435,000
3 room house with by the sea in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a comfortable detached villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Pilar d…
€399,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Beautiful bungalow for sale on the first floor. The house has 2 bedrooms, bathroom, living r…
€127,900
4 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a two-level house in the Punta Prima district, in the city of Torrevieja. Reside…
€429,900
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.6 km from…
€128,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
One-floor townhouse for sale in a popular area in Torrevieja.The townhouse in good condition…
€132,700
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benissa, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 535 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Villa with Sea Views in Benissa Alicante Your opportunity to buy a villa in Benissa A…
€1,19M
3 room house with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a bright two-storey house in a beautiful residential complex in Torrevieja.Torrev…
€374,900
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a bungalow in a closed urbanization in the resort town of Torrevieja, 1.7 km from…
€199,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000

Property types in Valencian Community

villas
chalets
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir