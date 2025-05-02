Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for Sale in in lHorta Nord, Spain

Godella
14
el Puig de Santa Maria
3
Pucol
3
Paterna
3
24 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Paterna, Spain
4 bedroom house
Paterna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Представляем вашему вниманию эксклюзивную серию современных вилл в одном из лучших приг…
$680,237
Villa 6 bedrooms in Paterna, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 445 m²
Care to the smallest detail to achieve excellence in the exclusive construction of this 445 …
$965,184
3 bedroom townthouse in Godella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This townhouse is located in one of the best luxury developments in the centre of Campolivar…
$484,920
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 223 m²
Virentia, the name given to this sector of Godella, means 'vegetation' in Latin. The term li…
$749,603
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 237 m²
Virentia, the name given to this sector of Godella, means 'vegetation' in Latin. The term li…
$887,690
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 212 m²
Virentia, the name given to this sector of Godella, means 'vegetation' in Latin. The term li…
$865,739
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Alboraia Alboraya, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
In PRIMERA LINEA DE PLAYA, we offer for sale this wonderful duplex penthouse in Port Saplaya…
$551,969
3 bedroom townthouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
319/5000 For sale bright townhouse in El Puig (Valencia). It consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
$274,574
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$739,093
3 bedroom house in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom house
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в El Puig de Santa Maria в районе Puig. Общая площадь 244.30 м2, дом 2027…
$327,713
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 554 m²
The town is placed in urbanización of the monasteries just on having entered and close to th…
$1,05M
Townhouse in Godella, Spain
Townhouse
Godella, Spain
Area 237 m²
Virentia, the name given to this sector of Godella, means 'vegetation' in Latin. The term li…
$871,018
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 140 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$642,443
Villa 5 bedrooms in Paterna, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Paterna, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Villa independent in the La Cañada of 500 m2 built today and very functional located on a pl…
$724,880
4 bedroom house in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Godella в районе Campolivar. Общая площадь 196.00 м2, дом 2026 года пос…
$618,648
3 bedroom townthouse in el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
el Puig de Santa Maria, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Puig, Playa del Puig 140 m2, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, almost new, aa, cupboards, heating, garden…
$464,923
4 bedroom house in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Modern design semi-detached homes with communal pool, in the Campolivar area, Godella, Valen…
$496,772
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Cosy villa in a prestigious residential complex Los Monasterios, near the suburbs of Valenci…
$529,912
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$733,408
5 bedroom house in Godella, Spain
5 bedroom house
Godella, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build residential of 36 semi-detach…
$899,709
4 bedroom house in Godella, Spain
4 bedroom house
Godella, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GODELLA, VALENCIA New Build residential of 36 semi-detach…
$873,157
Villa 4 bedrooms in Godella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Godella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Spacious private house of 500 m² for sale with a large garden of 4000 m², 20 minutes from th…
$899,851
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pucol, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pucol, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
luxury villa in an exclusive design, located in a residential area Monasteries, known for it…
$1,70M
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 138 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$636,757
