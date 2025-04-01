Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Camp de Morvedre
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Algimia d Alfara, Spain
3 bedroom house
Algimia d Alfara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
ALEGRI REAL ESTATE offers for sale this wonderful house in Algimia de Alfara, located 40km f…
$253,906
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
4 bedroom house in Sagunt Sagunto, Spain
4 bedroom house
Sagunt Sagunto, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouses of new construction. CONSTRUCTION STARTED IN JANUARY 2025New townhouse project th…
$337,474
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom house in Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
3 bedroom house
Canet d en Berenguer, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Canet d'en Berenguer в районе Canet d En Berenguer Zona cerca Playa. О…
$496,772
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in el Camp de Morvedre, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes