Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Ribera Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for Sale in in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

Cullera
7
House Delete
Clear all
26 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Patio in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with Patio
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
This magnificent villa is just 50 meters from Cullera beach, close to renowned restaurants a…
$249,959
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
REAL OPPORTUNITY DO ITS OFFER Town of 2 levels of a style placed rústico in urbanización of …
$249,959
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Completely renovated rustic style villa, is located in the Buenavista de Cullera urbanizatio…
$414,491
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Villa with pool, located in the Urbanization Buena Vista in the town of Cullera - Valencia. …
$339,944
Leave a request
9 bedroom house in Cullera, Spain
9 bedroom house
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
(RU) Продаётся дом в Cullera в районе Cullera, располагается на 1 этаже. Общая площадь 540.0…
$706,520
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Townhouse on the 1st line of sandy beach, in the resort town of Cullera. Large terrace with …
$274,954
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Sueca, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Sueca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Introducing   you have this beautiful three-story house with a private pool on Las Palmeras …
$444,291
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
This property is stored centrally in quiet area. It is perfectly communicated. There are bar…
$224,963
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
New construction townhouses for sale in Cullera. It is a set of 29 semi-detached single-fami…
$249,430
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Luxury Villa art Nouveau in Cullera, in gated area of 15 000 m2. Panoramic sea views from al…
$609,899
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Llauri, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Llauri, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 259 m²
Located in San Sofi (in the llauri high places) in a calm place and with a few impressive co…
$316,713
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in the old town at the foot of Castillo de Cullera. The house is built i…
$103,025
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
$315,948
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
$294,951
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sueca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sueca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Chalet in the Swedish town of close to downtown and easy acceso.Se is 6 km from the beach of…
$792,631
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Cullera, Spain
6 bedroom house
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Welcome to a coastal paradise in Cullera, where elegance and luxury blend in this magnificen…
$3,20M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Spectacular semi-detached house in Cullera, is único after straight line of the beach is at …
$359,940
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
$315,948
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Cullera, Spain
4 bedroom house
Cullera, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
We present to your attention this beautiful villa on a plot of 900 m2, with its own pool, a …
$712,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
New building! Three-story townhouse with sea views from all rooms and a private pool! Locate…
$287,952
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Llauri, Spain
3 bedroom house
Llauri, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
(RU) Продаётся дом в Alzira в районе C.P Maria Aguas Vivas. Общая площадь 400.00 м2, дом 202…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Villa 6 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
There sells this spectacular Detached house of Luxury placed in the best urbanización of Cul…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Villa style with magnificent sea views. In the exclusive urbanization of cap Blanc de Culler…
$199,967
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sauna in Cullera, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with Sauna
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Townhouse for sale in Cullera 2007 year of construction. Each room overlooks the Mediterrane…
$253,958
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
This peculiar semi-detached house sells in Racó of Cullera, its ubicación it is más that exc…
$259,957
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Cullera, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 725 m²
Luxury Villa in first sea line in Cullera. Located in the best area of the city. Stunning vi…
$1,01M
Leave a request

Property types in la Ribera Baixa

villas
townhouses

Properties features in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes