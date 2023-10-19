Houses for sale in Almoradi, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room townhouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
€195,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Almoradi, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 447 m²
Floor 2
The villa is a magnificent 5 bedroom villa located in the heart of the New Andalusia Golf Va…
€4,00M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villas for Sale in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Our new villas will form a complex c…
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
New build villas on La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
€610,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
About the project: a residential building is located in Daya Nueva, a beautiful town located…
€265,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 238 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€885,000
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Almoradi, Spain
2 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
2 or 3 Bedroom Chic Golf Villas with Pools in Algorfa Costa Blanca Contemporary villas are s…
€415,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of a chalet with 2 bedrooms located on t…
€251,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with central heating, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious 3 Bedroom Detached Houses Next to Golf Course in Algorfa, Costa Blanca Algorfa is a…
€449,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
3-Bedroom Detached Villas in Castillo de Montemar, Costa Blanca Stylish villas are located i…
€489,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Private Pool and Garden in Few Steps Away From the Golf Course in Algor…
€729,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Duplex Properties with Practical Layouts in Algorfa, Costa Blanca State-of-the-art p…
€515,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Duplex Properties with Practical Layouts in Algorfa, Costa Blanca State-of-the-art p…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Mediterranean-Style Townhouses with Car Park in Algorfa The affordable k…
€195,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 1
3-Bedroom Bungalow-Style Detached Villas in Castillo de Montemar Modern bungalow-style detac…
€565,000
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, land in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, land
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
About the project: the residential complex is located in Daya-Nueva, Alicante. It consists o…
€289,000
3 room house in Almoradi, Spain
3 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 436 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the comfortable villa in a modern style with a swimming pool in Algorfa. The vil…
€885,000
2 room house in Almoradi, Spain
2 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new two-story adjoining villa in the city of Algorf in an elite area in La F…
€415,000
2 room house in Almoradi, Spain
2 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the comfortable villa in a modern style with a swimming pool in Algorfa. The two…
€470,000
2 room house in Almoradi, Spain
2 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a new adjoining villa on two floors in the city of Algorf in an elite area in La …
€445,000
2 room house in Almoradi, Spain
2 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the comfortable villa in a modern style with a swimming pool in Algorfa. The vil…
€480,000
3 room house in Almoradi, Spain
3 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new villa in a residential complex in Dolores. Dolores — municipality in Spa…
€390,000
3 room house in Almoradi, Spain
3 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new villa in a residential complex in Dolores. Dolores — municipality in Spa…
€350,000
3 room house in Almoradi, Spain
3 room house
Almoradi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new villa in a residential complex in Dolores. New villa from a two-story de…
€390,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with jacuzzi in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with jacuzzi
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 198 m²
Semi-detached and independent villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Alicante This new complex ha…
€415,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 273 m²
Semi-detached and independent villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Alicante This new complex ha…
€470,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with private pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 435 m²
Semi-detached and independent villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Alicante This new complex ha…
€885,000
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, land in Almoradi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with Pool, with chicken_furniture, land
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
An exclusive new-built residential complex, which consists of independent villas with 3 bedr…
€565,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool in Almoradi, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with garden, with Pool
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
The Nueva Daya Villas are a residential area consisting of a quadrangular chalet that are lo…
€299,000
