Houses near golf course for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

221 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 141 m2.Plot size: 312 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.New Build.There is pri…
$475,121
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, cellar: 85 m2.New Bui…
$504,192
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mutxamel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Luxury villas in Cotoveta, Alicante They have a plot and private pool, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
$572,488
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 80 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 80 m2.Garden: 58 m2, 2 terraces: 65 m2.Orientation - south.New …
$318,015
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
$200,145
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Newly built homes on one floor. In the new part of the municipality of Daya Nueva, a short d…
$250,855
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
$1,47M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Exclusive villas in Las Colinas Golf, Costa Blanca The design of these houses presents a con…
$2,78M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Plot size: 214 m2.Terrace: 13 m2, solarium: 28 m2.Energy …
$309,154
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 157 m²
4 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 157 m2.Plot size: 500 m2.The Villa is situated by sea.New Build…
$748,424
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
$480,537
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom house
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Luxurious bungalow with 3 bedroomsA new residential complex with several available bungalow …
$444,868
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Detached villas in La Finca Golf, Algorfa, Costa Blanca 30 fabulous villas, with private 6x3…
$489,613
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 102 m2.Terrace: 22 m2, garden: 105 m2.Orientation - east.New Bu…
$356,883
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 260 m2.Plot size: 217 m2.Solarium: 59 m2, cellar: 85 m2.New Bui…
$502,766
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Rojales, Spain
3 bedroom house
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Роскошные бунгало с 3 спальнями Новый жилой комплекс с несколькими доступными моделями бун…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Terrace: 29 m2, garden: 29 m2.Orientation - south.New Bui…
$338,985
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Formentera del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 404 m2.Private pool: 25 m2.New Build.There is…
$356,883
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern-style residential co…
$258,283
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
For sale this beautiful semi-detached house in the famous urbanization of Las Torretas, it i…
$188,410
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 432 m2.Solarium: 72 m2, terrace: 12 m2.Privat…
$367,730
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Luxury villas in Rojales, Costa Blanca, Alicante homes with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and…
$610,654
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 516 m2.Solarium: 72 m2, terrace: 12 m2.Privat…
$389,135
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 120 m2.Plot size: 567 m2.Solarium: 72 m2, terrace: 12 m2.Privat…
$403,381
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Luxury villa in Dehesa de Campoamor, Alicante, Costa Blanca La villo has 3 bedrooms and 3 ba…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 151 m2.Terrace: 17 m2, solarium: 50 m2.Private pool: 14 m2.Orie…
$400,273
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Villa for sale in Orihuela, Costa Blanca, Alicante Modern homes with 3 or 4 bedrooms and 2/3…
$467,804
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Jacarilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsPlot size: 239 m2.Terrace: 31 m2, built area: 141 m2, useful area: 10…
$314,469
Leave a request

