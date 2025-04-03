Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for Sale in in l Eliana, Spain

8 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 11
Area 780 m²
Luxurious chalet in Eliana of 780 m2, near to Valencia Airport and underground stop. Villa i…
$2,02M
3 bedroom townthouse in l Eliana, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Housing development of single-family housings leaned, to release, in Eliana (Valencia).Las h…
$228,962
Villa 4 bedrooms in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE VERY NEAR THE PEOPLE AND ALL SERVICES. PLOT OF 1600 M2 WITH CONSOLIDATED GAR…
$539,910
3 bedroom house in l Eliana, Spain
3 bedroom house
l Eliana, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
(RU) Продаётся дом в L'Eliana в районе LA ELIANA PUEBLO. Общая площадь 135.00 м2, состоит из…
$407,353
4 bedroom house in l Eliana, Spain
4 bedroom house
l Eliana, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Detached villa for sale in MontesolAlegría Real Estate presents for sale this magnificent vi…
$1,09M
Villa 4 bedrooms in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
Villa in the exclusive urbanization. Year built: 2010. The best quality materials. New furni…
$1,04M
Villa 4 bedrooms in l Eliana, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
For sale 2-storey private house 320 m² on a plot of 830 m². On the ground floor there is a g…
$322,946
3 bedroom townthouse in l Eliana, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
l Eliana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Housing development of single-family housings leaned to release, in Eliana (Valencia). Distr…
$228,962
